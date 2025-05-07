Up, up and away

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A crane hoists away a section from one of two chimney stacks at Ravensdown’s Dunedin fertiliser plant yesterday.

A Ravensdown spokesperson confirmed a couple of cranes were on site taking down the two processing stacks.

One was dismantled yesterday and the other would be taken down in the next two to three weeks.

No other major construction works were planned, the spokesperson said.

The company’s Dunedin site, in Ravensbourne, officially ceased manufacturing in January after more than 90 years.

The decommissioning of its manufacturing plant was first announced in September last year and resulted in the loss of 30 jobs.

It is now operating solely as a port store and distribution centre.