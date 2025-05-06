Last contract not finished before liquidation: report

A Mosgiel-based building company did not complete its last building contract prior to being put into liquidation, the first liquidator’s report says.

A&H 2016 Ltd was incorporated in March 2016 and operated in the residential building and construction industry. Its sole director and shareholder was Andrew Stuart John Innes.

Trevor and Emma Laing, of Laing Insolvency Specialists, were appointed liquidators by a shareholders’ resolution last month.

In the report, the liquidators said Mr Innes had been requested to provide details about the factors that contributed to the company’s financial situation, and they awaited his response.

The company ceased trading some time prior to the date of liquidation and it was understood Mr Innes recently found employment in Australia.

The liquidators had access to the company premises and had taken possession of the company assets that were on site.

There were five registrations recorded on the Personal Property Securities Register at the date of liquidation, three for stock supplied and two for company vehicles and a leased printer.

The liquidators had been advised the company had Inland Revenue liabilities, while liquidators were aware of nine unsecured creditors. The amounts owed were still being established.

Given the limited assets available, it appeared unlikely there would be a dividend available to creditors, the report said.

