Joseph relieved to get call-up

Maia Joseph has booked her spot in the Black Ferns Rugby World Cup squad. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Maia Joseph’s passport is getting another stamp.

The Otago Spirit halfback is heading to England after being named in the Black Ferns Rugby World Cup squad to defend their title.

"It’s really exciting," Joseph told the Otago Daily Times.

"Obviously you never know if you’re going to make it or not. It was relieving and exciting."

Joseph, 23, has played 11 tests since earning her inaugural Black Ferns contract last season and has mainly been the preferred halfback since.

She played three seasons for the Otago Spirit — "I definitely take pride from being from Otago" — and played for Chiefs Manawa in 2022, before tearing her ACL and MCL that year.

She returned for Matatu, where she has been a standout the past two seasons.

"I’ve grown heaps as a player.

"I’m really happy with how far I’ve come, but you know, there’s still a bit of a way to go before the World Cup, so it’ll be a big [few] weeks in camp before we head away."

Joseph has healthy competition for the No9 jersey, sevens star Risaleaana Pouri-Lane and Hurricanes halfback Iritana Hohaia named alongside her.

"It’s definitely competitive," Joseph said.

"All three of us want to be the best, but we’re also really good friends and make sure we help each other and lift each other up as much as we can."

Joseph believed the Black Ferns had come a long way in the past 12 months and the competition among the group was fierce.

"I think our coaches have done a really good job of installing some new cool things.

"We started a bit rusty, but as time’s gone on and had more time together, it’s come together quite good," she said.

The squad, comprising 19 forwards and 14 backs, is a blend of experienced heads and exciting raw talent.

Experienced playmaker Kelly Brazier, who is originally from Dunedin, has also been selected for her fourth world cup and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Theresa Setefano and Stacey Waaka have been named for their third.

World Rugby women’s sevens player of the year Jorja Miller is among a strong loose forward unit and teenage fullback Braxton Sorensen is the youngest member at 18.

Matatu lock Laura Bayfield, who debuted for the Black Ferns earlier this month, has also been given the nod.

She is joined by Matatu team-mates Alana and Chelsea Bremner, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Kaipo Olsen-Baker and Amy du Plessis.

But there is no room for winger Ruby Tui, who is the big omission after being dropped earlier this year.

Matatu first five Hannah King, who was nominated for world breakthrough player of the year in 2024, has also been left out of the squad and is currently in South Africa with the Black Ferns XV.

Prop Krystal Murray is a non-travelling reserve.

Sixteen players return from the 2022 winning squad, including co-captains Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Tukuafu.

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting said more than half the players had competed at "pinnacle events".

"We are really excited about this group and truly believe they can take us to the next level," Bunting said.

"We’ve got vast experience across our squad."

The Black Ferns leave on August 13 and start their title defence, against Spain, on August 25.

Black Ferns



Rugby World Cup squad

Props: Kate Henwood, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Chryss Viliko, Tanya Kalounivale, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Amy Rule. Hookers: Atlanta Lolohea, Vici-Rose Green, Georgia Ponsonby. Locks: Maia Roos, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Laura Bayfield. Loose forwards: Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Jorja Miller, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Layla Sae, Kennedy Tukuafu. Halfbacks: Maia Joseph, Iritana Hohaia, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane. First fives: Ruahei Demant, Kelly Brazier.

Midfielders: Sylvia Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Setefano, Stacey Waaka. Outside backs: Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Renee Holmes, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Ayesha Leti-I’iga.