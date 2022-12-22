'Born and bred local boy' to run airport

Daniel De Bono

Following a worldwide search, a local has been appointed as Dunedin International Airport's new chief executive.

Trained pilot and industry leader Daniel De Bono will take up the reins from January 1 next year.

He has been the acting chief executive since October 2022, when previous chief executive Richard Roberts left.

Prior to that, Mr De Bono was responsible for operations and infrastructure at the airport.

Dunedin International Airport Ltd (DIAL) board chairman Chris Hopkins said the search for a world-class candidate to usher in the new era for Dunedin Airport was truly international.

‘‘The calibre of individuals from around the world, who put themselves forward, was exceptionally high.

‘‘However, Daniel stood out as an experienced aviation professional who has already proven himself in various senior leadership roles across New Zealand.’’

He said Mr De Bono had a bachelor of aviation management from Massey University and brought professional experience gained with airports throughout the country, including Wellington and the

Queenstown Lakes.

Mr De Bono said he was delighted after being appointed to the new position.

‘‘As a born and bred local boy, I genuinely feel that Otepoti Dunedin and the wider region flows through my veins.

‘‘I am passionate about promoting everything we have to offer with the rest of New Zealand and the world."

To make that happen, he believed the city needed a ‘‘world-class, prosperous’’ airport.

‘‘I will continue working with our airline partners to better connect the city and lower South Island to Australia.

‘‘I know many people on both sides of the Tasman miss that direct connection into our great city.’’

Sustainability would also be a top priority for the airport.

He said he was excited to be leading the facility during a time of rapid and progressive change, as the industry strived to lower carbon emissions.

‘‘We will remain committed to ensuring sustainability becomes an inherent part of everything we do - respecting our social license to operate and ensuring Dunedin Airport shows leadership in the enduring wellbeing of our region, community, our people and the environment."

