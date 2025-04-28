Bus company named employer of choice

An Otago bus company is the first public transport operator in New Zealand to win a reputable human resources award.

Kinetic New Zealand, which delivers the Go Bus services in the Otago region, has been named a 2025 HRD Magazine 5-Star Employer of Choice Gold Award winner.

The HRD Awards recognise New Zealand organisations that go above and beyond to create exceptional employee experiences in a competitive market.

Kinetic is New Zealand’s largest passenger transport operator, with about 300 employees based in the Otago region, and more than 4500 nationwide.

The award reflects the company’s strong commitment to creating a supportive, inclusive and rewarding workplace within every community it serves.

Kinetic New Zealand managing director Calum Haslop said it may sound "cliched", but the award genuinely belonged to everyone in the company.

"We’re incredibly proud to be recognised as an HRD Employer of Choice — a first for Kinetic New Zealand, and a testament to our people-first philosophy.

"By building a ... workplace where everyone can thrive, we believe we’re setting ourselves up for success.

"From fostering a diverse workforce to offering industry-leading wages, reward and recognition programmes, and long-service awards, we invest in our people every day."

He said a highlight of the past year had been the launch of the Women Up Front programme, which had already welcomed 100 new female drivers across New Zealand.

"It’s driving us closer to our goal of 40% female drivers by 2030.

"Redressing the gender imbalance in our workforce is key to building a more sustainable commercial business long-term."

As part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion, Kinetic New Zealand was addressing barriers to employment in the transport industry.

Kinetic people, culture and safety director Nicky Harrison said their research showed the key limitation to recruiting female drivers was simple — it was often not considered at all.

"Our Trainee Bus Driver Women Up Front programme is all about changing that.

"Our commitment to inclusion isn’t one dimensional. We’re also making strides in LGBTQI+ inclusion and allyship, ensuring that Kinetic New Zealand continues to be a place where everyone feels valued and supported."

HRD special reports managing editor Chris Sweeney said the award was testament to the professionalism and commitment Kinetic New Zealand brought to the industry, and additionally showcased its desire to maintain first-rate standards.

