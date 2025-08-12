Call to diversify into digital assets

Swyftx chief executive Jason Titman says investment portfolios in New Zealand need to be modernised. PHOTO: SUPPLIED / LEAH DESBOROUGH

New Zealand remains behind its international counterparts when it comes to financial advisers offering exposure to digital assets, Swyftx chief executive Jason Titman says.

Mr Titman, who is also executive chairman of the crypto exchange which serves more than 1.5 million users, said diversification into digital assets, even at a small allocation, could dramatically shift long-term outcomes for many Kiwis.

He is the keynote speaker at CryptoWinter25 — the inaugural summit for New Zealand’s emerging crypto and digital asset leadership — in Queenstown this week.

Mr Titman said a lack of diversification and a narrow focus on traditional asset classes were contributing to delayed retirement horizons for many Kiwis, despite a record $112 billion now held in KiwiSaver funds.

Analysis by Swyftx showed if a typical KiwiSaver member had invested $36,500 in Bitcoin over the past decade, equivalent to $10 a day, they would now hold a portfolio worth about $2.8 million.

The average balanced KiwiSaver fund had returned about 6% to 7% annually over the same period. An equivalent $36,500 investment into a typical KiwiSaver fund would have grown to around $65,000 to $70,000 today.

Mr Titman, who is also a chartered accountant, said New Zealand remained behind its international counterparts. Global regulators and pension funds in countries such as Canada, Germany and Singapore had begun integrating crypto and other digital assets into broader retirement strategies.

Only two KiwiSaver providers offered any exposure to digital assets, which were now a mainstream component of diversified investment portfolios internationally, and he believed financial advisers needed to broaden their education on emerging asset classes.

High-net-worth families had been early adopters of digital assets, recognising their growing potential as a legitimate diversification tool within a long-term investment strategy.

"It’s a clear example of the opportunity cost facing retirement savers when portfolios remain too narrow," he said.

The issue was not about taking excessive risk but modernising portfolio design.

"We’re not talking about putting someone’s retirement on the line ... We’re talking about disciplined allocation, say 3% to 5%, to a high-growth, emerging asset class that has already demonstrated long-term return potential. It’s about optimising performance, not taking unnecessary risk," he said.

An increased allocation into digital assets could also support local market development, create jobs and broaden the tax base from investment gains and industry growth, he said.

— Allied Media