Cobb & Co returning to station

Preparing for today’s reopening of Cobb & Co restaurant at the Dunedin Railway Station are (from left) executive chef John Naylor, national manager Ben Gower, front-of-house trainer Dylan Frewin and Dunedin restaurant manager and national operations manager Sebastian Gower, all of Tauranga. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The managing director calls it a hospitality graveyard.

But that will not stop Cobb & Co from reopening the batwing doors of its Dunedin Railway Station restaurant today.

Heritage and city council officials are welcoming the business back for a second chance, which will help preserve the nationally significant site.

The restaurant was operated by Playground Pals Ltd before it went into liquidation in March last year.

It did not reopen after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Cobb & Co has signed a long-term lease with the Dunedin City Council and will run the restaurant as a company-owned store.

The company hopes to eventually find a local buyer for the restaurant.

"It has been a hospitality graveyard," managing director Ben Gower said.

"It’s got a string of failed restaurants in this site."

Previous occupants included Valentines restaurant, Scotia restaurant, a function centre which hosted ID Fashion Week, a sweet shop, and the previous Cobb & Co franchisee.

Reopening the business was very important, Mr Gower said.

"We don’t like to see a restaurant fail.

"It’s very exciting for us to get this restaurant recommissioned."

The previous Cobb & Co restaurant had been well supported before it closed before lockdown last year, he said.

But the site faced big challenges.

The building would be scaffolded and shrink-wrapped for the next two years.

It also had high energy costs; it was not in a recognised hospitality precinct; it was a sprawling site; and the business could not put signage on the heritage building.

"It’s like we’re sitting in a mai mai — concealed."

But the business would be allowed put temporary signage on the shrink-wrapped scaffolding.

Cobb & Co had spent more than $120,000 on recommissioning, Mr Gower said.

The decision to reopen was now or never.

"You couldn’t leave this fitout in the building for two years.

"It would get mould and mildew and would deteriorate."

Occupancy benefited the heritage building by keeping it warm, he said.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Otago-Southland area manager Jane Macknight agreed.

"We are always pleased when heritage buildings continue to be used adaptively," Ms Macknight said.

"If a building is not in use, it tends to deteriorate.

"They can also start to lose their significance if they are not being used."

The Dunedin Railway Station was a Heritage New Zealand category 1-listed building and a tohu whenua — a place of rich historical and cultural significance, she said.

"Viable ongoing tenancies for the building are vital for its preservation, but we also note that current tenants are likely to be dealing with unexpected challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic."

The Dunedin City Council was encouraged to see Cobb & Co resuming its operation in the railway station, council acting general manager city services Robert West said.

The council hoped it would contribute to increased vibrancy in the area.

"It’s also important to encourage the reuse of heritage buildings like the railway station, which helps ensure their long-term future."

The council was spending about $1million on the first stage of restoration work on the building.

Asked about the length of the lease, Mr West said details were commercially sensitive.

Cobb & Co had moved four permanent staff from Tauranga to Dunedin, including Mr Gower’s son, national operations manager Sebastian, who would manage the Dunedin restaurant.

The restaurant had recruited 25 local staff.

