Enterprise Dunedin's John Christie talks lockdown

The second major nation-wide lockdown due to Covid 19 has hit many areas of society hard.

In Dunedin, the All Blacks v Springboks test had to be cancelled and the city was put into Alert Level 4 lockdown for a fortnight.

A move down to Alert Level 3, which still carries serious restrictions, is set for 11:59pm tomorrow.

Enterprise Dunedin general manager John Christie joined The South Today via zoom for a chat about how businesses have fared this time.

"There were a lot of learnings from last lockdown. I think businesses this time round have certainly embraced a change in the way they do their business," he says.