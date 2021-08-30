Monday, 30 August 2021

Enterprise Dunedin's John Christie talks lockdown

    The second major nation-wide lockdown due to Covid 19 has hit many areas of society hard.

    In Dunedin, the All Blacks v Springboks test had to be cancelled and the city was put into Alert Level 4 lockdown for a fortnight.

    A move down to Alert Level 3, which still carries serious restrictions, is set for 11:59pm tomorrow.

    Enterprise Dunedin general manager John Christie joined The South Today via zoom for a chat about how businesses have fared  this time.

    "There were a lot of learnings from last lockdown. I think businesses this time round have certainly embraced a change in the way they do their business," he says.

     

