Harbour fog draws two vessels into port

Port Otago’s tugs nudge Rio Bravo into the container berth behind Rio Blanco at the multi-purpose berth at Port Chalmers yesterday afternoon. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Two container ships were berthed at Port Chalmers yesterday, a rare sight in the middle of a disrupted global shipping network.

On Thursday, Rio Blanco arrived from Lyttelton and was followed by its sister ship, Rio Bravo, yesterday afternoon.

Rio Bravo’s arrival at Port Chalmers was delayed yesterday because of fog surrounding the harbour.

The two ships were run by shipping company Maersk Line, which operates the Southern Star route.

The route starts in Malaysia, stopping in Brisbane and Sydney before heading to New Zealand for four port calls and heading back to Malaysia. Port Chalmers is the last port call on the Southern Star route.

Usually, this route involves calls into Port Chalmers once a week but disruptions have caused these to be varied.

Rio Blanco was scheduled to leave Port Otago at 9pm yesterday heading to Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia.

Rio Bravo was to due leave this late this afternoon heading to the same destination.

Also in port yesterday was the bulk carrier Daiwan Justice which arrived from Marsden Point in Northland.

It is due to leave tomorrow bound for Tauranga.

