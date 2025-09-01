Jetstar fined over $2m for misleading customers

Photo: ODT files

Jetstar has been fined $2.25 million over misleading customers about what compensation they were entitled to after cancelled or delayed flights.

The low cost airline, owned by Qantas, was sentenced over 20 charges at the Auckland District Court today.

The charges were filed by the commerce commission in January this year, after the company failed to comply following warnings in 2015 and 2021.

Jetstar received a 35% discount on the fine for an early guilty plea and not having a previous conviction in New Zealand.

However, the discount was reduced to 10% after the commerce commission successfully sought an uplift of based on the size and financial capacity of the company.