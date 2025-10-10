Linked cleaning firms placed in liquidation

Two Southern Lakes cleaning and laundry businesses, both with the same director, are insolvent and have been placed into liquidation.

Brenton Hunt, of Insolvency Matters, was appointed liquidator of Busy Lizzy Queenstown Ltd earlier this week after the company was placed in liquidation by special resolution of the shareholders.

In his first report, Mr Hunt said Busy Lizzy operated a house-cleaning service in the Queenstown area and was incorporated in 2018.

Its majority shareholder and sole director was Kristina Delgado, also director of Good Laundry Company 2023, which was also put into liquidation.

She is also director of a property management company which was not affected.

According to the director, Busy Lizzy struggled due to Covid-19 restrictions and the lower tourism numbers in the Queenstown area.

There had been a legal issue with former staff members and the legal costs involved had meant it was not economic for the company to continue trading.

Remaining staff were terminated by the director and re-employed in her related company. Inland Revenue GST owed was estimated at $40,000, while unsecured creditors were also estimated at $40,000.

Good Laundry Company 2023 Ltd was placed in liquidation the same day by special resolution of the shareholders.

It operated a commercial laundry in Wanaka which ceased trading in late August this year.

The company was sold without enough funds from the sale to pay all creditors.

Inland Revenue GST and PAYE was estimated at $60,000, unsecured creditors were estimated at $40,000. — Allied Media