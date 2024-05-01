Network boss stepping down on Newshub's last day

Glen Kyne has been overseeing the closure of Newshub. Photo: RNZ

Warner Bros Discovery boss Glen Kyne is stepping down on the same day Newshub airs its final show.

As the media giant's head of networks for Australia and New Zealand, Kyne has been overseeing the closure of Newshub, with more than 240 employees in New Zealand set to lose their jobs.

Kyne also stood alongside Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher and announced Stuff would be taking over the 6pm bulletin on channel Three.

In a statement, the company said Kyne would be replaced by senior content director Juliet Peterson starting on July 5.

Newshub will air its final programme that day.

"It goes without saying that it's been a particularly challenging year for our teams," Kyne said in a statement.

"But the grace and professionalism with which they've carried themselves is a true indication of the people and culture here."

Asia Pacific president James Gibbons said Kyne had been popular with employees.

"His leadership of the organisation through its recent restructure put empathy and kindness at the forefront."

Peterson will lead the networks alongside Kyne until his departure in July.

"I will also be looking across the whole ANZ business to evolve our portfolio in the Trans-Tasman market alongside our partners on both sides of the ditch.

"My focus is to grow these capabilities even further and continue to provide top-performing channels and platforms for the benefit of our partners and audiences in both markets."