OceanaGold to seek fast-track approval

The Macraes gold mine operation will be expanded if fast-track approval is granted; pictured, the processing plant at the mine. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Oceanagold is planning to apply for fast-track approval towards the end of the year to expand operations at its Macraes gold mine.

The company has applied for resource consents through the Dunedin City Council, Otago Regional Council and Waitaki District Council for Macraes Phase 4.

It said approval would help secure about 700 OceanaGold roles as well as ongoing work for more than 200 contractors and their employees, supporting the operation beyond 2030.

MP4 involved expanding some areas of the operation, revisiting areas previously mined over the past 30 years, processing low-grade ore stockpiled on site, and developing stage two of the tailings storage facility in the existing mined-out Frasers Pit.

The Macraes and Waihi mines continued to exceed expectations and provide a strong foundation for future growth, with ongoing investment in near-mine exploration at both sites, senior vice-president, legal and public affairs New Zealand, Alison Paul, said in a statement.

Work was already under way on the $1 billion Waihi North project which received fast-track approval in December and would extend operations beyond 2040.

sally.rae@odt.co.nz