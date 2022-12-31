As one challenging year ends, another one begins

Lawrence farmer and Otago Federated Farmers president Mark Patterson with wife Jude. Photo: ODT Files

What have been the highlights of the year 2022 for business?

Generally, very high product prices for sheep, beef and dairy throughout most of the year.

What were the biggest challenges of the year?

Many and varied. Arm-wrestling government on emissions pricing, environmental legislation and afforestation. Structural labour shortages, both on farm, orchard and the meat processing sector, significant cost inflation, and to top it all off, dealing with a second consecutive autumn drought in Otago.

What were the achievements?

Through it all, the primary sector is on track to deliver a record $55 billion in exports returns — an extraordinary 82% of New Zealand's merchandise exports. It’s something we should all be very proud of.

What is your major focus for 2023?

From an Otago Federated Farmers perspective, our core focus will be engaging with the ORC as it works through its regional policy statement and land and water plan process. It is required to get these landed by the end of 2023 and it will have significant implications on how we manage our farms. Getting this right will be imperative.

Any major worries for the coming year for your business and the sector?

Unfortunately many of 2022's challenges continue to run into 2023. Economically, much will be reliant on China and how it emerges from its reopening after the zero Covid policy. We have already seen a significant reduction in meat and wool prices and signs of dairy coming off. We have become hugely reliant on this market and what happens there matters. It could go either way.

How are you spending the festive season?

It tends to be a busy time of year on the farm but I’m looking forward to a family holiday in Nelson in January.

Any New Year’s resolutions?

I’m not a big New Year's resolution guy after a litany of past failures. It’s been a pretty torrid year in farmer politics so the main aim is to switch off for a bit and make the most of this pretty special time of year with family and friends.