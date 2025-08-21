Russia orders state-backed app for devices

Russia wants to promote the popularity of MAX, the new state-controlled messaging app. Photo: Reuters (file)

A Russian state-backed messenger application cast as a rival to WhatsApp, which critics say could be used for surveillance purposes, must be pre-installed on all mobile phones and tablets from next month, the Russian government has ordered.

The decision to promote the popularity of MAX, the new state-controlled messaging app, comes after Russia restricted some calls on WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, and on Telegram, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of failing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.

The government, which is seeking greater control over the internet space, said in a statement on Thursday that MAX, which will be integrated with government services, would be on the list of mandatory pre-installed apps on all "gadgets", including mobile phones and tablets, sold in Russia from September 1.

It will also be mandatory from the same date for Russia's domestic app store, RuStore, currently pre-installed on all Android devices, to be pre-installed on all Apple devices, the government said.

An online Russian-language TV app called LIME HD TV, which allows people to watch Russian state TV channels for free, will be pre-installed on all smart TVs sold in Russia from January 1 next year, the government added.