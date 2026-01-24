First stage of major expansion complete

Barker’s chief executive Agnes Baekelandt expects the new factory near Geraldine will help increase demand for its product range and support business growth. PHOTOS: BARKER’S

South Canterbury company Barker’s has completed its new jam, juice and sauce factory near Geraldine in the first stage of a nearly $60 million expansion project.

A few finishing touches remain on the factory, which will progressively increase processing to eventually double capacity to 28,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables a year.

French owner Andros Group is focusing now on retrofitting the old factory into a research and development lab and for the initial processing of preserving fresh fruit and vegetables.

New offices will be built so teams can work under the same roof instead of being spread out over the farm.

Chief executive Agnes Baekelandt said the factory was ready for processing after the main work was finished only a few weeks ago.

She said the site was set for future growth ambitions.

"We now have the space to produce 28,000 tonnes. But increasing production volumes to 28,000 tonnes is part of our 10-year plan where we will gradually increase sales through focusing on export opportunities as well as the New Zealand market. We need to build our growth slowly and steadily, in a controlled and strategic way, as quick growth is never sustainable."

Ms Baekelandt said Barker’s was processing 800 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables at this stage in the peak of the season through the first processing workshop, in addition to normal factory production.

"We have started processing apricots and plums this week and will run through to mid-March. We have an additional 30 staff on site during this time, helping us process these fruits while they are at perfect maturity."

Summer months were focused on seasonal production, in order to have the raw material processed year round, she said.

"In parallel, we are managing a smooth transition from our current facility into the new factory, as we have to commission new equipment. This phase involves extensive training for our existing team, as they are adapting to a new environment. Over the next months, as our production volume ramps up and we move toward full operational capacity, we do expect to recruit and train additional permanent team members."

The first stage of an experimental orchard is in place with a tomato and capsicum trial planted just before Christmas. A berry fruit crop will follow in coming months.

Companion and native plants are being added to attract beneficial insects to the orchard and the team is working with local iwi to tap into local soil and growing knowledge.

A display orchard is being developed so suppliers and customers can taste fruits from the tree.

Long-term supply contracts are being offered to growers.

Barker’s had a stand at the Saudi Food Show last year and is an exhibitor at Gulfood in Dubai to launch "Barker’s" and EveryDay + brands in the Middle East.

The Geraldine operation produces branded jam, cordial and juices, chutney, savoury sauces and fruit toppings.

About 2000 tonnes of exported products are expected to double in the next few years with increased sales to South East Asia, Middle East and the United States. Australia is the main export market at this stage.

Ms Baekelandt said Barker’s was expanding its range of products.

"Our next innovation to be launched very soon is a squeezy chutney. The idea is to modernise the chutney usage with a family friendly format, and with bold and ethnical flavour."

Squeeze flavours will include smokey onion, jalapeno, Mexican salsa, Korean barbecue and chili jam for spreading on burgers, toasties and tacos, or as a condiment to flavour meat and vegetables.

Andros gained overseas investment approval to buy a neighbouring 14.5ha block of land for $1.4m to support the existing site after an application was made by Barker Fruit Processors.

The additional land is being used for an irrigation and wastewater system, the experimental orchard and future-proofing the operation.

A new irrigation system is expected to be installed within coming months.

Environment Canterbury, which had previously investigated wastewater discharge breaches, issued consent last December for wastewater to go on the new land, with conditions.

Previously, wastewater went from the factory to a settling pond with liquid irrigating the farm and a nearby Department of Conservation (Doc) block until this was not renewed.

Ms Baekelandt said the new resource consent had been received to irrigate on the recently-bought land.

"The new system will use micro irrigation, and will allow us to irrigate fresh — without going through a pond — all year round. This new investment will ensure that the water will not be stored and have its pH reduced, which is a step change from our current system and future-proofs the business activities."

She said the new system would improve the screening of wastewater, removing further organic loading.

Barker’s was founded by farmers Anthony and Gillian Barker, who started making fruit wines more than 55 years ago.

A majority stake was sold in 2015 to Andros, which now has full ownership. Andros has a home factory in Biars, France.

