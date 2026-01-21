Crowdy with a chance of meatballs

People queue to enter IKEA on its opening day in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

More than half a million people visited Auckland's Ikea in its first month of business.

Ikea said the Sylvia Park shop was the top-performing in the Ingka Group anywhere in the world for food sales.

The busiest day was Sunday, December 7, when almost 30,000 people visited.

There were also 1.9 million website users in the first month.

Ikea sold almost 50,000 of its Frakta blue bag, 40,000 white Oftast plates and 29,480 white Oftast bowls.

New Zealand shoppers also bought more than 54,000 hot dogs and more than 21,000 cinnamon buns as well as 28,000 servings of meatballs and mashed potatoes.

University of Auckland marketing expert Shahper Richter said some of the activity was due to the novelty of a new shopping option.

"Ikea isn't a normal retailer, it's destination shopping. The showroom acts like a decision-aid, the food makes it feel like a cheap outing, and Smaaland [a supervised play area] is a quiet superpower.

"Free childcare reduces the friction for families, which drives longer stays and repeat visits. Crowds will settle from opening-month levels, but I'd expect it to remain a major drawcard because it creates habits, not just hype."

Retail consultant Chris Wilkinson, from First Retail Group, said it had been the country's most anticipated retail opening.

"They hit the market at a key time for spending, pre-Christmas, and it benefited from owning every media channel for weeks leading up to and following the opening.

"Now the store has got through the fascination and novelty factor, we're likely to see the serious shoppers venture in - those who will be looking for inspiration and want the space to enjoy the experience of those curated room spaces and unique products, that the initial frenzy would not have enabled.

"These are the people who tend to spend more, so I would anticipate this will propel the second wave of concentrated activity. This should carry on this year as locals and visitors make a visit part of their leisure itinerary. I say that because a visit there is a purposeful move - it's not a place you simply pop into - due to its scale, and the intentional need for shoppers to navigate the large store and room settings and likely distractions of the food offer.

"So, I think that the novelty will be sustained for quite some time as they strategically launch new products and consumer chatter through socials continue to keep the brand top of mind."