Direct Christchurch flights to Perth

Perth will become closer for South Island air passengers after the introduction of a new direct service from Christchurch Airport. PHOTO: CHRISTCHURCH AIRPORT

South Island travellers will have the option of flying directly to the western shores of Australia from Christchurch Airport from October.

The new direct service to Perth by Jetstar on its fleet of Airbus A321LRs will operate seasonally on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through to March next year.

The seven-hour flight will be a boon for passengers travelling to Perth or wanting to visit Western Australia’s beaches, food and wine attractions or nearby Fremantle and Rottnest Island.

The Perth stop also connects passengers to Qantas group flights to Bali, London, Paris, Johannesburg, Delhi and Rome.

Christchurch Airport’s transtasman services are in a growth phase with the addition of new Cairns and Adelaide services and increased flight frequencies to Melbourne. Perth will add to existing direct links to Sydney, the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Passengers will fly on Jetstar’s fleet of Airbus A321LRs for the new service. PHOTO: CHRISTCHURCH AIRPORT

Chief executive Justin Watson said the Perth service reflected building demand and a strong airline partnership.

He said the new flights would give South Islanders more travel choice and strengthen ties with the Australian market.

“Growing these connections supports tourism, business and trade, and ensures Christchurch remains a strong, competitive gateway for the South Island,” he said in a statement.

Jetstar chief executive Stephanie Tully said the airline was committed to its promise of making travel accessible for all Kiwis.

Western Australia Minister for Tourism Reece Whitby said the important milestone would strengthen the connection to New Zealand, one of the state’s most valuable international visitor markets, and support the local tourism industry.