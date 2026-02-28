Obituary: Selwyn Cushing, businessman

Sir Selwyn Cushing. File image: Murray Webb

Sir Selwyn Cushing was one of New Zealand’s most prominent businessmen, but sport and the arts were also deeply grateful for his leadership and support. Born in Hastings, Sir Selwyn graduated top of his class when qualifying as an accountant in 1957. He became a partner in a local sharebroking firm, before moving into the world of corporate governance. Sir Selwyn was chairman of Brierley Investments Ltd, Air New Zealand, and Skellerup Holdings, and was a director of many businesses, notably the Bank of New Zealand. He was chairman of the Rural Property Trust and was also called upon by the government to assist with the management of state-owned assets, particularly his chairmanship of the Electricity Corporation. However, Sir Selwyn was much more than a businessman. He had played representative cricket for Hawke’s Bay and was passionate about sport his whole life, serving in administrative and board roles in various organisations. He was also passionate about the arts, a taste inspired by learning violin as a child. He helped to restore the Hawke’s Bay Opera House, and became chairman of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra board in 1996. Sir Selwyn was knighted in 1999 for services to business, sport and the arts. He died on February 10 aged 89. — Agencies/Allied Media