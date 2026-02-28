Saturday, 28 February 2026

Development begins

    1. Business

    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    IMAGE: SUPPLIED
    IMAGE: SUPPLIED
    Work has begun on a $9 million industrial precinct project in South Dunedin a developer hopes will attract 12 businesses.

    A digger was at the site at 249 Hillside Rd yesterday where Logic Group is building 12 individual units (pictured right), from 90-300sq m each, aimed at light commercial and industrial occupants.

    Logic Group director Shaun Pont earlier described the project as a ‘‘modern light-industrial precinct’’ aimed at tradie-type businesses seeking their own lock-ups.

     