One missing after 'nightmare' flooding in Wellington

One person is missing this morning after torrential rain that hit Wellington overnight caused flooding in several suburbs and in parts of the central city.

Emergency vehicles are out around the city, with pictures showing large amounts of water flowing along main routes, including along Adelaide Rd in Berhampore.

A police officer officer stationed south of the Basin Reserve said people were being evacuated from Berhampore as well as Ōwhiro Bay.

"It's bad, there's flooding everywhere."

Other areas badly affected include Kingston, where a major slip has cut off some residents, and Island Bay, where the suburb's main street is completely submerged.

Residents on a Kingston street are assessing an "unbelievable" landslide. credit: RNZ / Mark Papalii

Police are reportedly looking for one person who has gone missing in the severe weather.

A spokesperson says they've received a report of someone who is unaccounted for and are making enquiries to locate them.

Ambulance workers said a flash flood around 4am hit the hospital's underground car park where the ambulance bay is.

Woolworths supermarket carpark nearby was also flooded and closed off.

The ambulance officer says residents in a couple of streets in Berhampore had to be evacuated, but no one was hurt.

RNZ's reporter at the scene said flooding around the Basin Reserve extended to John and Thompson Streets and all cars were being turned back. There were submerged cars down a side street. Three women standing on their doorstep said they were but were okay.

'Worst nightmare': Wellington resident wakes to landslide

A resident of the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn woke up to what he said was his "worst nightmare", as a landslide caused the wall of his bedroom to cave in.

CJ Kochar said he heard a loud noise around 5am, before the roof fell in and cracks appeared in the wall, which later broke.

He said it happened on the backside of the house, on Ōwhiro Road, so the front was unaffected.

A resident of the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn woke up to what he said was his "worst nightmare" on Monday, as a landslide caused the wall of his bedroom to cave in. Photo: Supplied / CJ Kochar

Kochar said his landlord had arrived and was helping him to sort alternative accommodation.

Fire and Emergency was also there.

Kochar said he was fortunate that he had contents insurance, while his landlord had house insurance.

He said the raining in Wellington had slowed down "a little bit", but the entire street was flooded.

'Terrifying night'

An RNZ reporter in the Wellington suburb of Berhampore says residents have had a "terrifying night".

Ellen O'Dwyer is at Akatea St where residents have experienced flash flooding from heavy rainfall.

"At the moment, it's looking calm, but when you go into the properties - it's a starkly different scene."

Residents told her they had an "absolutely terrifying night".

O'Dwyer says flood waters around 3.45am rushed through the streets and pushed cars down the driveway and under garages.

She says firefighters were forced to axe elderly residents out of their homes and carry them on their backs through floodwaters to safety.

MetService's warning of severe thunderstorms said the thunderstorms were expected to lie near near Wellington, Karori, Makara, Khandallah, Ngaio, Miramar, Wellington Airport, Island Bay, Brooklyn and Hataitai at 05.37am.

Flooding outside Wellington Hospital early this morning. Photo: RNZ

One resident described flooding on Ohiro road in Brooklyn as basically a new river forming on the road.

The Transport Agency issued a warning about flooding on the section of State Highway 1 in the city from the Terrace Tunnel to the Basin Reserve.

An orange heavy rain warning was brought forward to this morning and covers the Tararua area, Wairarapa, and Wellington excluding Porirua.

It will remain in place until Tuesday evening.

Cook Strait ferry sailings have all been cancelled for the day and more are expected to be axed tomorrow.

Heavy rain and flooding in the weekend led to states of local emergency declared in the small town of Ōhura, Ruapehu District as well as the Whanganui District.

Multiple roads and highways were closed across the North Island due to flooding and slips.

On Sunday evening, an orange warning for heavy rain was in place for the Hutt Valley, wider Wellington Region south of Tawa, Wairarapa, Tararua ranges and southern Tararua District - for 31 hours from 11 am on Monday.

Cars submerged in flooding in Mount Cook, Wellington. Photo: Supplied / John Morrison

Falls of up to 120mm were expected, but could be up to 250mm about the ranges, and peak rates of 40mm/h were possible in localised areas.

Parts of the South Island - in and around the Kaikōura Coast and ranges, as well as North Canterbury ranges east of Lake Sumner - could see nearly 130mm of rain between 10pm Sunday night and 11pm Monday.

Meteorologist Katie Lyons said a swirling low pressure system to the west of motu was tracking eastward across the country overnight.

"As that low - tonight and tomorrow - tracks eastwards, winds will flip around south-easterly and that's why we're seeing those eastern regions like Wairarapa and the Kaikōura coast under those heavy rain warnings.

"As those winds flip around we'll get rain continuing there as well as periods of heavy rain. Often when we get the combination of the longer lived rainfall with periods of heavy falls that's when we see those impacts," Lyons said.