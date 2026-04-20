Fuel stocks: Petrol, diesel fall slightly, jet fuel rises

File photo: RNZ

Petrol and diesel stocks have decreased slightly, while jet fuel stocks have risen, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment's latest fuel stocks update.

As at 11:59pm on Wednesday, there were 54.0 days' cover of petrol, 44.8 of diesel, and 51.4 of jet fuel either in-country or on its way.

This is compared with 56.3 days of petrol, 45.4 days of diesel, and 47 days of jet fuel in the previous update.

The update showed there were 29.6 days of petrol in-country, 19.5 days of diesel, and 28.5 days of jet fuel.

There were seven ships within New Zealand's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), and six on the water outside the EEZ.

Ships within the EEZ had 16.7 days of petrol, 10.8 days of diesel, and 1.6 days of jet fuel, while the ships up to three weeks away have 7.7 days of petrol, 14.6 days of diesel, and 21.3 days of jet fuel.

MBIE said national fuel stocks remain stable, with sufficient stock levels across petrol, diesel, and jet fuel.