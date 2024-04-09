Open-all-weekend trial popular with pizza lovers

Domino’s youngest employees Zach, 11, (left) and Alex Riach, 14, will not be working the Saturday graveyard shift in their father’s North Dunedin store, but are happy to help out during daylight hours. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

North Dunedin residents are enjoying a late-night treat with Domino’s doors open all weekend.

Until April 21, Domino’s Pizza Dunedin North is open for 39 hours straight over the weekend as part of a trial.

The store is one of two nationwide taking part in the trial, the other being in Wellington.

Domino’s New Zealand general manager Ross Kruger said the trial was to see if it should potentially extend it to other Domino’s stores, based on location and customer demand.

"Each weekend over the eight-week period, Domino’s Dunedin North will open from 9am on Saturday and close at 11.59pm on Sunday."

Customers can choose either pick-up or delivery during the 39 hours of operation.

Domino’s Pizza Dunedin North owner Greg Riach said the trial so far had been a success.

"There’s appetite for pizza at all hours of the night, especially over the weekend."

Mr Riach said all the staff working the Saturday graveyard shift were "paid volunteers".

"I haven’t coerced or strong-armed anyone into doing it and I figure since I’m asking my staff to work that shift it is only fair that I work it too."

The trial has been under way for six weeks and Mr Riach said demand was high.

"It does get quiet around 6 and 7am, but up until 5am it’s pretty steady."

