Pacific Edge fills Asia Pacific role

Cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge has announced the appointment of Glen Costin to the new role of president Asia Pacific (APAC) to realise the potential for the company’s genomic Cxbladder tests in the region.

Mr Costin is charged with building Pacific Edge’s APAC business unit largely from the ground up. He will drive the strategic and operational direction in the region, which boasts an estimated total addressable market for the company’s Cxbladder bladder cancer diagnostic tests of $US2.2billion ($NZ3.54billion).

For the last eight years, at the helm of his own company MDL Asia, Mr Costin has assisted small and medium-sized medical, diagnostics and life science companies to expand in the Asia Pacific region.

Over that period, he assisted his clients to grow annual revenues by $US20million to $US30million per year. Before that, he held senior roles with biotechnology research company Abcam, laboratory equipment supplier Bio-Rad Laboratories and BD (Becton Dickinson).