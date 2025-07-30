Air New Zealand appoints new chief executive

Nikhil Ravishankar will take over as CEO in October. Photo: Supplied / Air NZ

Air New Zealand has appointed its new chief executive from within its own ranks.

It's promoted the current chief digital officer, Nikhil Ravishankar, to replace Greg Foran who steps down in October after almost six years in the top job.

The airline's chair, Dame Therese Walsh, said the appointment reflected the airline's strong momentum and the emergence of a new generation of leadership.

"We have always been bold and not afraid to adapt and lead. Nikhil brings the mindset and contemporary leadership we need to build on our strong foundations and focus on the future."

She said Ravishankar had beaten a global field of contenders.

"His ambition for the airline's future and his people leadership skills, coupled with his pursuit of excellence, digital literacy, global outlook and relationships, and his deep care for the airline and New Zealand shone through," Walsh said.

"Nikhil brings a fresh perspective that is grounded in New Zealand values and a deep knowledge of the airline and critical infrastructure across different sectors. He's not afraid to challenge how things are done and ask questions."

Ravishankar has been with Air New Zealand for nearly five years and has been involved in strengthening its technology, loyalty and customer services.

He said he was "thrilled and humbled" to be appointed.

"This airline is an institution with a deep legacy but also a fantastic future. It's a privilege to step into the CEO role and take on that responsibility for our people, our customers, and our country," Ravishankar said.

"At the end of the day, we are a people business - purposeful, ambitious, and deeply rooted in Aotearoa New Zealand, and I'm excited to help shape what this next stage of Air New Zealand looks like."