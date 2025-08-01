40% of workers jobless after supermarket fire, union hits out

A major fire destroyed the Victoria Park New World supermarket in June. Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

Only just over 100 of more than 180 people employed by Victoria Park New World have so far found work in other Foodstuffs supermarkets.

Workers First Union on Friday expressed concern that Foodstuffs had "reneged on its commitment" to rehire staff from the fire-damaged supermarket.

Workers would receive their last Victoria Park pay cheques on Monday, the union said, but about 40% would now be without work.

Union members say that of the 80 new positions available at New World Point Chevalier, only around half had been filled by staff from New World Victoria Park.

One worker told the union that staff aged 40 or older and those with disabilities and learning difficulties had been less likely to be recruited.

Workers First Union wants Foodstuffs North Island - the cooperative comprising New World and Pak'N'Save stores in the North Island - to prioritise hiring all displaced workers from Victoria Park.

"They coordinate on pricing, stock, advertising and specials - why the hell can't they coordinate rehiring experienced staff who've lost their jobs as a result of a fire?" said Workers First organiser Jas Giri.

"We're really concerned that the apparent indifference by Foodstuffs store managers in the region means an estimated 40% of Victoria Park workers will be without any income from Monday, when their final paycheques arrive.

"It's unnecessary, disheartening and confusing behaviour from a company that many of these workers have given decades of their lives to and believed they would be looked after by when the worst happened."

Foodstuffs hits back over ageism claim

Foodstuffs said it rejected the suggestion of ageism.

A spokesperson said Foodstuffs North Island employed more than 4000 people aged over 50 and 76 over the age of 80.

"The work put in across our network to support the New World Victoria Park team is paying off. So far, 106 former Victoria Park team members have secured roles with other Foodstuffs stores, and another nine have found employment outside the co-op. We're continuing to connect remaining team members with roles that match their availability, travel preferences, and experience.

"Over the past few weeks, we've hosted two full days of recruitment interviews for those interested in joining the soon-to-open New World Point Chevalier. We also held a speed-interview event, where around 120 Victoria Park team members met hiring managers from 17 Auckland stores, along with representatives from Seek and a recruitment agency.

"Hiring decisions are always based on role requirements, shift availability and candidate suitability. Age, gender, and ethnicity are never factors in our recruitment. We are working hard to find opportunities, but these also need to suit the operations for each store.

"We've asked all stores to fast-track Victoria Park applicants and respond quickly, so no one is left waiting unnecessarily. The Victoria Park owner operator, senior leaders, and our HR team are continuing to reach out to individual team members to ensure they feel supported and informed.

"We're over halfway through reconnecting with Auckland stores that have vacancies, and those we've spoken to are actively meeting candidates, providing feedback, and hiring where possible. As new roles come up, we'll continue to link available Victoria Park team members to those opportunities."