Thursday, 1 October 2020

Pioneer board appointments

    Don Elder and Tony Balfour have been appointed directors of Pioneer Energy Ltd.

    Dr Elder has more than 30 years’ global governance and executive experience in the energy and environmental sector. He chairs the Canterbury Clinical Network, Alliance Leadership Team and the Family Help Trust, as well as holding directorships on four other boards.

    A globally experienced senior executive in a wide range of industries and categories, Mr Balfour is a director of The Warehouse Group Ltd, Wayfare Ltd (previously Real Journeys) and Les Mills International.

    In a statement, Dr Elder said Pioneer was a company he had long admired for "quietly and competently" building a significant, diverse portfolio of well-performing assets, while Mr Balfour described it as one of New Zealand’s most innovative energy companies.

    The appointments filled vacancies resulting from the resignation of Nicola Crauford, who was recently appointed chairwoman of the Electricity Authority, and Stuart Heal, who was on the board for 13 years and chairman for the past seven.

