Retirement village takes shape

REPORT: TIM SCOTT, PIJF cadet reporter / PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Work continues on the Grange Lifecare Retirement Village beside State Highway 1 south of the Mosgiel interchange.

The $150 million projects will include a mix of villas, apartments and aged-care rooms.

Chief executive Mandy Hudson said it was "business as usual" on the work site.

The centre was about to open the hospital and care facility, and was in the process of gathering staff.

"We’re hitting our targets. It’s just finding the right team, bringing them together, teaching them how the building and systems operate and then we’ll be able to take in residents."

The retirement centre received a resource consent in 2019 and construction began two years ago.

Ms Hudson said there was still 10 years of construction ahead before the village was completed.

Once completed, it would house 400 residents between 160 villas.

The next milestone, opening the community centre, was expected in December, she said.