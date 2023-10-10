Second life for op-shop

Shop on Carroll managers, Fiona Dodds and Cristin Waite, model their pre-loved stock. The second-hand retailer and op-shop has relocated to new premises in Princes St. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Hobby horses, badminton rackets, bed legs and walking sticks - from a heap of discarded remains, a Dunedin second-hand retailer has seen a chance at new life.

After spending almost 17 years in Carroll St, Shop on Carroll had its opening day yesterday at its new premises in the former Westpac bank in Princes St.

While no longer in Carroll St, the store will keep its name due to the brand’s strength.

Manager Fiona Dodds said the store had outgrown its footprint in Carroll St and was focused on moving forward.

Towering over the racks of clothing is a large wooden tree constructed from an amalgamation of wooden materials.

It took almost four days to construct and was commissioned specifically for the new premises.

Mrs Dodds said the tree was a symbol of a second life and part of the cycle of repurposing and recycling old relics.

"No matter where you get your clothes from - fast fashion, labels, anything - what we’re doing is we’re giving it a second life, if not the third life," she said.

"The more things we sell out there, the more we just keep out of landfill.

"That’s what it’s all about."

Shop on Carroll had also merged with its counterpart in St Andrew St, as both stores were run by Presbyterian Support Otago.

With more space to play with, Mrs Dodds said customers could expect big surprises.

The store would double the size of its haberdashery, feature more jewellery and showcase stock in a 3-D window display area.

A corner of the store was even dedicated to over 100 wedding dresses.

Mrs Dodds said the new premises would not necessarily hold more stock, but allow volunteers to have much faster turnover, with a greater emphasis on their online store.

Shop on Carroll will have its grand opening on October 19.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz , PIJF cadet reporter