Secret of speedy assembly revealed

Work continues at a rapid pace on a new apartment block in a Dunedin suburb to address the city’s social housing crisis.

Eighteen two-bedroom town homes being built at the intersection of Napier St and Kenmure Rd, in Mornington have been bought by Kāinga Ora.

Kāinga Ora apartments take shape on the corner of Napier St and Kenmure Rd. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY/GERARD O’BRIEN/PETER MCINTOSH

TGC Homes director Charles Blair said it planned to get the new homes up as quickly as possible.

Mr Blair said the secret behind the speedy assembly was to be detail-oriented and plan everything down to the half-day.

It had utilised smart building practices, alternative products and manufactured much of the floor and framing off-site.

"It just comes down to being smart about the way that you build and what you’re building," he said.

"And planning. Lots and lots of planning."

A digger demolishes one of three houses on the site in April.

Mr Blair said the agreement with Kāinga Ora was formalised just before construction began, about three and a-half months ago.

Roof installation was expected to begin next week and the project completion date was March next year.

