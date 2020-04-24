Site to support local business

Dougal McGowan.

A free online platform is being offered to Dunedin businesses to advertise changes in their services and operating hours.

"The Dunedin Store" is a website directory being set up by the Otago Chamber of Commerce and the Dunedin City Council to help businesses as they open up in Alert Level 3.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins said he and the chamber had been thinking of "practical" ways to support businesses in the Covid-19 environment.

"The Dunedin Store is not designed to replace existing platforms in Dunedin that sell or promote local goods and services year-round, but a short-term information-led resource to reach as many locals as possible during this time."

"We’re calling for all Dunedin consumer-facing businesses that are planning to operate during Alert Level 3 to add a free listing now, ready for the Dunedin Store site to launch publicly next Tuesday."

Otago Chamber of Commerce chief executive Dougal McGowan said it was vital organisations like his support local businesses.

"The Dunedin Store platform connects Dunedinites with local businesses operating over the following stages of lockdown, and I know I can speak for many of us, when I say it will be a welcome resource which we are proud to support."

To register a business on the Dunedin business directory site, go to www.dunedinstore.nz/register-here/.