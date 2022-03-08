Supermarket report: Big two dominate, but no radical shake-up

grocery_shop_getty.jpg Foodstuffs and Countdown together control about 80 percent of food retailing. Photo: Getty Images

The Commerce Commission has stopped short of a radical shake-up of the supermarket sector to improve competition for consumers.

Its final report into the $22 billion sector says competition in the industry isn't working well for New Zealanders.

"We have found that the intensity of competition between the major grocery retailers who dominate the market, Woolworths NZ and Foodstuffs, is muted and competitors wanting to enter or expand face significant challenges," Commerce Commission chair Anna Rawlings said.

While there was a growing fringe of other competitors in the sector, they were unable to compete effectively with the big two on price, product range or store location, she said.

To tackle this, it recommended that more land be made available for new grocery stores by making changes to planning laws and banning the use of restrictive land covenants.

It also called for the improvements to be made to the wholesale supply of a range of groceries at competitive prices by requiring the major retailers to consider any requests they receive to supply competitors.

However, the competition regulator stopped short of saying the big two should be forced to sell a certain number of their stores to enable a third major chain to be developed.

The food and grocery sector is dominated by Foodstuffs with its New World, Pak'nSave, and Four Square chains, and the rival Countdown, Fresh Choice and Super Value chains owned by Australia's Woolworths.

Between them they have about 80% of the market. They also dominate wholesaling and distribution and have amassed large land banks in part to stymie rivals setting up shop.

Rawlings said the biggest challenge facing competitors was a lack of suitable sites for store development and difficulties in obtaining competitively priced wholesale supply of a wide range of groceries.

Other recommendations included monitoring the conduct of the big two and their use of best price clauses, the introduction of a mandatory code of conduct, consider whether to allow collective bargaining by some suppliers, and requiring major grocery retailers to display prices in a consistent format.

The commission's report highlighted that New Zealand's retail grocery prices appeared comparatively high by international standards and the profitability of major retailers also appeared high.

The Government will decide on what reforms should be made.

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis said the recommendations looked broadly sensible, but would not address cost-of-living concerns.

"We think that there have been competition issues between the supermarket chains, that domination by the two main competitors has ... contributed to high grocery costs in New Zealand. However we also think there are broader issues with underlying inflation that are helping contribute to high grocery costs," she said.

"With 6 percent inflation, that is the major driver of increased grocery costs and the government continues to not only deny the existence of that crisis but is failing to put forward any real solutions for Kiwis struggling to get ahead.

"We've put forward our proposal with tax threshold adjustments, the challenge is now with the government to respond."

Commerce Commission recommendations

Making more land available for new grocery stores, by changing planning laws to free up sites, banning the use of restrictive land covenants and exclusivity clauses in leases that prevent retail grocery stores from being developed, and monitoring land banking by the major grocery retailers

Improving access to the wholesale supply of a wide range of groceries at competitive prices, by regulating to require the major grocery retailers to fairly consider any requests they receive to supply competitors, and requiring the criteria for obtaining supply and terms and conditions of supply to be transparent

Monitoring strategic conduct by the major grocery retailers, such as the use of 'best price' clauses and exclusive supply agreements.

Recommendations on suppliers to major retailers

Introducing a mandatory code of conduct for grocery supply relationships to improve transparency and ban unfair conduct

Strengthening the existing law prohibiting the use of unfair terms in standard form contracts

Considering whether to allow collective bargaining by some suppliers.

Consumer information and stimulating competition