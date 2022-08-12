Therapeutic service for dogs moves to resort

Diana Gott has moved her dog therapy business — including her underwater treadmill — over the Crown Range to set up shop in Queenstown. PHOTO: CASS MARRETT

Keeping dogs moving is the name of the game for Mates4Life owner Diana Gott.

The qualified canine hydrotherapist, acupuncturist and massage therapist now offers the services in Queenstown, after relocating from Wanaka, where the business has been based the last two years.

When her lease in Wanaka was not renewed, an opportunity arose to move into a facility behind Queenstown’s Remarkable Vets’ Gorge Rd premises — which worked well given her services were only available through referrals.

The centrepiece of her new space was an underwater treadmill, used for canine hydrotherapy.

"It’s a pretty new treatment option in New Zealand. It started about 15 years ago," Ms Gott said.

"The warm water really helps with stiff joints, and releasing tension in the muscles, and getting more mobility and more flexibility."

It was not until Ms Gott relocated to New Zealand from Germany about 16 years ago she even considered a career in canine therapies, but in retrospect, the move made sense.

"I did gymnastics back in the day and I trained about three or four times a week and competed every weekend, and we always had a massage therapist and the physio with that, so, for me, getting regular treatment on myself was nothing special or new," Ms Gott said.

Her parents recalled her massaging her pets at home.

"When I came to New Zealand, and I met my partner, he had two dogs and I naturally started massaging them.

"He is like, you know, a typical New Zealand bloke saying, ‘what are you doing with my dogs?’."

But after noticing the dogs were moving much better thanks to Ms Gott’s healing hands, her partner suggested she make a career out of it.

"He was basically the one who pointed me into getting the qualification in Australia [and] he’s basically the reason for Mates4Life," she said.

If dogs were not moving as they usually did, were a bit stiff when they got up, not engaging or as playful, it could be a sign to take them to a vet, first, who might then make a referral.