Transpower to blame for unnecessary power cuts: authority

The Electricity Authority has confirmed Transpower is responsible for unnecessary power cuts to 34,000 consumers in the North Island on one of the coldest nights of the year.

The authority's final report on the power cuts in August 9 last year confirms Transpower's coordination and communication failures for the unnecessary outages.

At the time, power cuts hit without warning, catching thousands off-guard with no time to fill hot water bottles or find torches.

Power generators were deliberately shut to manage record electricity demand and important generation back-ups were not up-and-running, despite plenty of warning that a cold snap was on its way.

Outages affected parts of Wellington, Kāpiti Coast, Taupō, Hamilton, Napier, Hastings, Auckland and Whangārei.

Electricity Authority chief executive James Stevenson-Wallace said the power system operator had made significant improvements since the event, and a monitoring programme had been put in place to ensure all the recommendations were followed.

"As contract managers for the system operator, we've learnt valuable lessons from these events and as recommended in the Ministerial Investigation, we will be holding Transpower more firmly to the rules and contracts in its performance as system operator."

In addition, an industry-wide simulation exercise would take place later next month.

"The system operator will be actioning our recommendation to lead its first industry-wide simulation exercise on May 26 - based on managing a hypothetical grid emergency where supply is forecast to fall below demand," Stevenson-Wallace said.

"This is a critical preparedness exercise to put the system operator's changes to the test and to ensure its communications and processes are effective and will minimise impacts on customers in any future events."

The authority said it had made a formal complaint to the Rulings Panel regarding the alleged breaches by Transpower.

If the panel upholds the complaint, it can impose penalties, costs or compensation and recommend amendments to the code.

An undesirable trading situation investigation related to the events of August 9 is under way and open for consultation until May 4.