Trump temporarily eases tariffs - but more for China

President Donald Trump says he will suspend targeted tariffs on countries for 90 days to allow time for US officials to negotiate with countries that have sought to reduce them. Photo: Reuters

In a stunning reversal, US President Donald Trump says he will temporarily lower hefty duties he had just imposed on dozens of countries while further ramping up pressure on China, sending US stocks rocketing higher.

Trump's turnabout on Wednesday (local time) came less than 24 hours after steep new tariffs kicked in on most trading partners, followed the most intense episode of financial market volatility since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The upheaval erased trillions of dollars from stock markets and led to an unsettling surge in US government bond yields that appeared to catch Trump's attention.

"I saw last night that people were getting a little queasy," Trump told reporters following his announcement. "The bond market right now is beautiful."

Since returning to the White House in January this year, Trump has repeatedly threatened an array of punitive measures on trading partners, only to revoke some of them at the last minute. The on-again, off-again approach has baffled world leaders and spooked business executives, who say the uncertainty has made it difficult to forecast market conditions.

In the latest twist, Trump said he would suspend targeted tariffs on other countries for three months to allow time for US officials to negotiate with countries that have sought to reduce them.

But he kept the pressure on China, the No 2 provider of US imports. Trump said he would raise the tariff on Chinese imports to 125% from the 104% level that took effect at midnight on Tuesday, further escalating a high-stakes confrontation between the world's two largest economies. The two countries have traded tit-for-tat tariff hikes repeatedly over the past week.

Trump repeated his belief that trade deals would be reached with many countries eventually, including China.

"China wants to make a deal. They just don't know how quite to go about it... President Xi (Jinping) is a proud man... They don't know quite how to go about it, but they'll figure it out."

China had imposed a levy of 84% on all US goods starting on April 10, up from the 34% previously announced, after US levies of 104% on Chinese goods went into effect.

Trump's reversal on the country-specific tariffs is not absolute. A 10% blanket duty on almost all US imports will remain in effect, the White House said. The announcement also does not appear to affect duties on autos, steel and aluminium that are already in place.

US stock indexes shot higher on the news, with the benchmark S&P 500 index closing 9.5% higher. Bond yields came off earlier highs and the dollar rebounded against safe-haven currencies.

Trump's tariffs had sparked a days-long selloff that erased trillions of dollars from global stocks and pressured US Treasury bonds and the dollar, which form the backbone of the global financial system. Canada and Japan said they would step in to provide stability if needed - a task usually performed by the United States during times of economic crisis.

Analysts said the sudden spike in share prices might not undo all of the damage. Surveys have found slowing business investment and household spending due to worries about the impact of the tariffs, and a Reuters/Ipsos survey found that three out of four Americans expect prices to increase in the months ahead.

"Huge moves in the marketplace right now, particularly on equities who are taking this news very well," said Amarjit Sahota, executive director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

"But the questions are really going to come: why did we see this reprieve today and is it even a good idea? Personally, I don't think it's a good idea: 90-day pause just creates more uncertainty for 90 days."

Wednesday was a record day for trading volume with 30.5 billion shares changing hands on US exchanges, compared with the 18.06 billion average for the last 20 sessions.

'Trump's strategy all along'

Since returning to the White House for a second term, Trump has repeatedly threatened an array of punitive measures on trading partners, only to revoke some of them at the last minute.

The on-again, off-again approach has baffled world leaders and spooked business executives, who say the uncertainty has made it difficult to forecast market conditions.

“Trump is gaining a reputation now for flip-flopping on tariffs and not having a consistent economic policy," said Marcus Brookes of Quilter Investors.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration needed time to negotiate with more than 75 countries that had reached out and suggested the president had used the tariffs to create “maximum negotiating leverage for himself.”

"This was his strategy all along," he told reporters at the White House. “And you might even say that he goaded China into a bad position. They responded. They have shown themselves to the world to be the bad actor.”

Bessent is the point person in the country-by-country negotiations that could address foreign aid and military cooperation as well as economic matters. Trump has spoken with leaders of Japan and South Korea, and a delegation from Vietnam was due to meet with US officials on Wednesday.

Bessent declined to say how long negotiations with the more than 75 countries that have reached out might take.

Trump said a resolution with China was possible as well. But officials have said they will prioritise talks with other countries.