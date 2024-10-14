Weedkiller deemed OK in NZ pulled off Australian shelves

The weedkiller is used to control annual grasses and broadleaf weeds in vegetable growing globally. Photo: Getty Images

By Sally Murphy of RNZ

A herbicide deemed OK to use in New Zealand has been pulled off shelves in Australia, with immediate effect.

In August this year, the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States announced the immediate suspension of all registrations for Dacthal or DCPA herbicides, citing possible irreversible damage they could cause to unborn children.

That prompted the New Zealand Environmental Protection Authority to issue an urgent alert for people to stop using products with the chemical chlorthal dimethyl, which is used to control annual grasses and broadleaf weeds in vegetable growing.

After reviewing its use, the EPA issued new rules for using the herbicide in September.

It can only be used on soil where specific crops are grown, pregnant individuals or those individuals who may be pregnant are prevented from using the substance or entering a site where its been used, and wide buffer zones are needed to further protect the public from spray.

But now Australia is following the US - completely banning the use of products containing chlorthal dimethyl.

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) said there was currently 12 products available in Australia.

Chief executive Scott Hansen said the APVMA identified an immediate risk of serious injury or serious illness which could result from use of these products.

"The APVMA has the power to act swiftly where we identify an imminent risk to human health and we are exercising that authority today with the cancellation of all products containing chlorthal dimethyl.

"We haven't taken this decision lightly and are exercising a high degree of caution in cancelling these products and ask those who hold them to cease use immediately. We will issue information on the product recall requirements shortly."

Hansen said the decision brings Australia into alignment with international counterparts and reiterated that there is no phase out period for the products due to the risk to human health.

"The APVMA considers the risk of continued use to be unacceptable as the risk of exposure cannot be effectively mitigated.

"The primary risk is to pregnant people's unborn babies, particularly where those people have handled the chemical or re-entered areas where the product has been used within the last 5 days.

Hansen said the APVMA understands the impact that this regulatory decision will have on industry, but the safety of people is of paramount importance.