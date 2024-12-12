ACC review ordered, levies to increase

ACC Minister Matt Doocey. Photo: RNZ

The Minister for ACC has announced an independent review into the agency, saying he had concerns with its performance.

The Accident Compensation Corporation scheme provides financial help and support to citizens, residents and temporary visitors who have suffered personal injuries.

Matt Doocey said today that rehabilitation rates were down and weekly compensation costs and average costs per claim were up.

"This review will have a particular focus on claims management. It will look at whether ACC has the right interventions and settings in place to support accident claimants to return to independence as quickly as possible."

He would also work with the ACC's board and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to strengthen performance monitoring at the Crown entity.

Doocey also announced the earners and business levy would increase by up to 5% a year, for three years, to meet the costs of the scheme.

Levies paid by motor vehicles were also increasing by 5%, plus an inflation adjustment per year, for three years.

In dollar terms, it means an employee on a median full-time wage of $70,000, currently paying a levy of $973, will pay $42 more in 2025-26, $49 in 2026-27, and $49 again in 2027-28.

A 500cc motorcycle owner currently paying $297.91 will have an increase of $23.26 in 2025-26, $121.01 in 2026-27, and $90.71 in 2027-28.

Discounts will be applied if the owner completes a Ride Forever course.

In September, Doocey had said ACC needed to lift its own performance before charging taxpayers more.