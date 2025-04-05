High scores and fine weather for Dunedin premier rugby

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Taieri, University and Green Island all sailed past the 50-point mark in glorious conditions.
Taieri thumped Alhambra-Union 69-7, University beat Zingari-Richmond 53-26, and defending champions Green Island showed their class in a 66-15 demolition of Kaikorai.
It was a lot closer in the other game as Harbour, who started with a roar, had to come from behind to beat Southern 35-31.
There was a good deal of class on display at Peter Johnstone Park as a rockstar Taieri backline containing Cameron Miller, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and the Whaanga brothers, Matt and Josh, put AU to the sword.
The Eels were relentless on the counter-attack and led 40-7 at halftime.
It was a significant return to action for outstanding Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, who made his comeback from a broken neck.
