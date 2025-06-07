Big tick for the big new Prado

Photo: David Thomson

ROAD TEST

What’s new?

A couple of months back, fellow Drivesouth contributor Richard Bosselman introduced Toyota’s all-new Land Cruiser Prado on these pages, in a fascinating comparison of the VX-variant with the old-school Land Cruiser 70-series. Today, the spotlight focuses solely on the Prado, specifically the flagship VX Limited.

To re-cap, Otago leads the way nationally in its loyalty to Land Cruisers, old and new. It follows naturally, then, that the launch of the first all-new Prado in 15 years is big news, and warrants a full road test appraisal on local roads and trails.

Departing from the previous fourth generation machine in its underlying chassis design and styling, featuring an across-the-range shift to diesel hybrid power, and embracing new digital technologies, this fifth generation Prado is a big step forwards in all respects.

Core power comes from an updated version of the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine of the previous Prado, now producing 150kW and 500Nm, and operating with a 48-volt mild hybrid assist system. Already deployed on some HiLux variants, but new to the Prado, the hybrid assist doesn’t raise peak outputs but instead lends a helping hand to minimise the diesel engine’s fuel-burn in a range of everyday situations. Also new is the move to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering power via a permanent four-wheel drive with high and low ratios.

Thanks to the extra rigidity of the new Prado’s chassis, towing capacity has been lifted from the previous model’s 3000kg to 3500kg, matching the lugging ability of the current Hilux ute.

At launch late last year the range comprised four variants, all seven-seaters, opening at $83,990 for the GXL, rising to $93,990 for VX, $103,990 for the Adventure, and topping out at $105,990 for the VX Limited. Five-seater versions of the GXL and Adventure have since been added at $83,490 and $102,990 respectively.

What does it look like?

Photo: David Thomson

After three decades of successive Prado models embracing an increasingly curvaceous look, this latest variant cuts back to the straight-lined styling that was a feature of the first generation 1990 J70 Prado, and indeed of classic Toyota Land Cruisers as far back as the original 40-series of the ’60s and ’70s.

This chunky new look clearly taps into Land Cruiser heritage, though not in the overtly retro-styled manner of the 2006-2033 FJ Cruiser. Rather, it’s a fully contemporary take on a classic theme, adopting a crisp and chunky styling that is also finding favour with many larger SUVs from other brands these days.

Looking at the new machine, you might be surprised to learn that it’s not as tall as the model it replaces. Mind you, a small 20mm reduction in height sits alongside substantial increases in length (+165mm), wheelbase (+60mm) and width (+95mm).

The bold, boxy look is far from simplistic with clever detailing at the nose, tail and along the flanks. Pairing all variants to black alloy wheels is another touch that gives this latest Prado a very contemporary appearance.

What comes as standard?

Holding the maximum 5-star Ancap rating, all Prado variants have a comprehensive safety suite that includes eight airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with safe exit warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, auto dipping headlights, traffic sign recognition, a surround view camera system and front and rear parking sensors.

Equipment levels are generous across the range. Even the entry level GLX features a 12.3-inch centre touchscreen, satellite navigation, 10-speaker audio, faux leather upholstery, tri-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a power-adjusting driver’s seat, power tailgate, lockable centre-differential, wireless charging, and seven USB-C plug points.

The VX adds a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, adaptive suspension, multi-terrain select off-road settings, a front, side and underfloor view camera system, body-coloured bumpers and wheel arches, adaptive high beam, high-spec upholstery, power adjustment for the front passenger’s seat, a centre console cool box and 14-speaker JBL sound system.

The Adventure and VX Limited grades then head off in distinct directions, with the Adventure having a more rugged specification, and the VX, a luxury-orientation.

Photo: David Thomson

Both these premium variants enjoy further front-seat adjustability, heated and ventilated outboard rear seats and a digital rear view mirror. The Adventure reverts to the black plastic bumpers and wheel arches of the GLX and features a locking rear differential and a front stabiliser-disconnect system for maximum axle articulation. Like the GLX, it sits on 18-inch wheels.

The VX Limited, meantime, takes a Torsen rear differential and a panoramic glass roof. Like the regular VX, it sits on 10-inch alloys and gets Sport S, Sport S+, Custom and Comfort drive modes to tap into the full potential of adaptive suspension, along with the Eco, Normal and Sport modes provided on the GLX and Adventure.

What is it like inside?

Sitting in the front or second seating row, life in the seven-seater Prado is a sweet dream and if you are bundled into the back it’s fine, but stowing gear behind can be something of a bind.

It’s a bit of climb aboard, made easier by side steps and prominent grab-handles for all four doors.

With a glass line some 30mm lower than on the previous Prado, visibility is improved from all seating positions. Up front, vastly better front and side visibility is a particular highlight. Separated by a broad centre console, and the lid of the chilled centre-bin doubling as an armrest, the front seats are wide, plush, and supportive.

Power adjustment for both the driver’s seat and steering column make finding a good driving position easy.

The dual display screens sit within a single binnacle, but with the instrument screen recessed into the dash. The instrument display is standard in layout, but sub-screens pop up within it when, for example, selecting different drive modes.

The centre touchscreen is clear, with decent graphics, but smartphone connectivity offers a more useful interface for everyday motoring. That said, while wired connectivity was fine, on test there were some drop-out issues connecting my android device wirelessly.

Photo: David Thomson

A separate control panel below the centre screen handles climate control. Underneath that there’s a wireless charge pad, three USB-C plug points, a conventional gearshift lever (with a manual mode but no paddle shifts), and the selection knob for the various on-road and off-road drive modes. Further buttons and switches access the hill descent system, high and low transmission ratio, centre-differential lock, traction control, and idle-up and towing modes.

Other features up front include ample storage and a conventional set of steering wheel-mounted controls for audio and phone function and cruise control.

The VX-Limited’s panorama sunroof allows light to flood into the second and third seating rows, and in combination with the test car’s light upholstery, black inserts and brush-metal highlighting, provides an ambience that is both airy and classy.

Also roomy, the second seating row is provided with a separate climate control panel, further UBC-C plug and 12v points, and a fold-down centre armrest.

These second-row seats fold and tumble for third-row access, but getting in is a little awkward for adults, and limited head and knee room points to children as the most suitable third-row occupants. Additional USB-C ports, cupholders, and roof-mounted air vents are provided in the back, and with these seats positioned higher than those ahead, visibility is decent.

Proceed with all three rows deployed, and luggage capacity behind is 182-litres; that’s better than on the previous generation 7-seat Prado, but still meagre.

Folding the rear seats down boosts boot space to 906 litres, but it’s an odd space as the positioning of the 48v hybrid battery under the boot floor makes no allowance for the third-row seats to fold flat. This leaves the choice of an awkwardly stepped boot floor, or a high flat floor, created by fitting a rather flimsy storage bin behind the folded seats.

What’s it like to drive?

While noticeable on initial start-up, the turbo-diesel engine quickly slips into a subdued hum at idle, and with hybrid assist lending a hand, rarely becomes gruff under acceleration. Add fine suppression of road and wind roar, and the test car was — by the standards of anything short of a full EV — impressively quiet on the move.

Photo: David Thomson

Aural refinement is complemented by excellent ride quality, with the adaptive suspension deftly sponging away major surface imperfections.

Light but precise steering made for handier around-town progress than expected, and while this latest Prado is certainly a large vehicle, the combination of a high driving position, good visibility, and clearly defined corners made it surprisingly easy to manoeuvre with confidence in confined spaces. The excellent surround-view camera and parking sensors help in this regard too.

Open-road performance is strong without being rapid, and selecting one of the more aggressive sport drive modes sharpens the handling as opposed to unleashing accelerative vim. To be fair, I favoured sticking with the "normal" drive mode on the highway haul; sportier modes do increase handling prowess, but a vehicle this big and tall is never going to dart around bends like a sports car, and the sharper handling sports setting impacts adversely on ride quality.

Toyota earns a particular bouquet for equipping the Prado with a bevy of active safety systems calibrated in ways that minimise the extent to which they are annoyingly intrusive. Other brands, especially those from South Korea and China, should take note.

Moving off tarmac, the test vehicle acquitted itself well both on gravel and over unmetalled trails, including through stretches that were muddy and heavily rutted.

The multi-terrain select (MTS) system makes this kind of adventuring easy, with dirt, sand, mud or deep snow modes available at the push of a button and twist of a knob. Each mode activates a different combination of engine output and brake response appropriate to the conditions.

Toyota’s claim that MTS means "even novice drivers can take on challenging off-road scenarios with confidence" seems unwise to me, as there is always room for the inexperienced to get into trouble. That said, MTS minimises fuss and bother when traversing mud and ruts. Though not strictly necessary in the conditions, low-ratio four-wheel drive was engaged on test, along with the centre diff lock and — on one stretch — the hill descent system.

Smart technology, a decent 215mm of ground clearance, reasonable approach and departure angles, and a rated slow-speed wading depth of 700mm was also appreciated offroad. Relatively road-focused tyres were a limiting consideration, though the Prado has a full-sized spare available, albeit it somewhat awkward to lower from beneath the boot floor.

The hybrid set-up is there to optimise economy, with an 8.7l/100km standard cycle consumption figure. That figure was matched on test during a return city-to-airport run, but overall consumption over some 400km on test was 10.2l/100km.

Verdict

Photo: David Thomson

AT A GLANCE

TOYOTA LAND CRUISER PRADO VX

Utterly different from its predecessor, and all the better for being so, this latest Prado is exactly what Toyota needs to stay competitive in a market segment it has dominated for years.

Overall rating: ★★★★

Design and styling: ★★★★

Interior: ★★★★

Performance: ★★★★

Ride and handling: ★★★★

Safety: ★★★★★

Environmental: ★★★

Photo: David Thomson

Price: $93,990.

Engine: 2755cc four-cylinder turbodiesel engine (with 48 volt assist). Maximum combined power 150kW, maximum combined torque 500Nm.

Transmission: eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive.

Safety rating: Five star ANCAP.

Wheels and tyres: alloy wheels, 265/60 R20 tyres.

Fuel and economy: diesel, 8.7l/100km, tank capacity 110 litres.

Emissions: 230 grams per kilometre.

Dimensions: length, 4990mm; width, 1980mm; height, 1992mm.

By David Thomson