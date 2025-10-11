Obituary: Allan Ahlberg, writer

Beloved British writer Allan Ahlberg wrote more than 150 children’s books including classics like Each Peach Pear Plum, The Jolly Postman and Peepo!. Ahlberg’s books introduced generations of children to reading through simple rhymes, sharp observation and gentle humour. Many were co-created with his illustrator wife Janet Ahlberg, who died in 1994. Peepo! (1981) gave a baby’s-eye-view of the world and was interactive in a delightfully analogue way, with peep-holes in the pages to spy the next scenes. The Jolly Postman (1986) was even more inventive, incorporating postcards and letters in envelopes. Born in 1938 and raised by adoptive parents, Ahlberg worked as a postie, plumber’s mate and grave digger before becoming a teacher. He met Janet at teacher training college and the couple’s first book, Here are the Brick Street Boys was published in 1975. The couple’s work brought huge commercial success and their The Funnybones series about a playful skeleton household was adapted for television. Allan Ahlberg died on July 31 aged 87. — Agencies/Allied Media