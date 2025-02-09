Obituary: David Lodge, writer

David Lodge in Milan, Italy, September 15, 2017. Photo: Getty Images

Witty and prolific British novelist and critic David Lodge gently satirised academia, religion and even his own loss of hearing in such highly praised narratives as the Booker Prize finalists Small World and Nice Work. Born in South London, the setting of several early works, Lodge wrote more than 20 books and was a longtime English professor at the University of Birmingham, He was best known for his "Campus" trilogy, set in a fictional university in the fictional city of Rummidge, which, the author once noted, just happened to occupy "the space where Birmingham is to be found on maps in the so-called real world". Lodge was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1998 for services to literature. David Lodge died on January 1 aged 89. — Agencies.