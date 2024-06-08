Obituary: Vernor Vinge, writer

Science Fiction author Vernor Vinge poses for a portrait on December 15, 2009 in San Diego, California. Photo: Getty Images

Mathematics professor Vernor Vinge was well qualified to become one of the most respected writers of "hard" science fiction. Conveying technologically complex subjects in fiction is not the easiest, but Vinge’s gripping prose was immediately loved by readers and respected by peers: he was a multiple winner of science fiction’s most prized award, the Hugo, twice for novella and three times for best novel. The Wisconsin-born author published his first story in 1965 and his debut novel,, in 1969. Theseries was his finest work: its first two novels,andboth won Hugos.

Vinge’s work was among the first to explore what is now known as cyberspace, and he also wrote about the technological singularity concept — that the evolution of high-tech would become unstoppable and irreversible. Vinge died on March 20 aged 79. — Agencies.