Obituary: Olivia Hussey, actress

Olivia Hussey. Photo: Getty Images

British actress Olivia Hussey had a chequered relationship with her most famous role.

While her star turn as a teenage Juliet in the Oscar-winning 1968 film Romeo and Juliet earned her a Golden Globe, she and her Romeo Leonard Whiting would later unsuccessfully sue the studio for sexual exploitation for the film’s nude scene.

Director Franco Zeffirelli spotted Buenos Aires-born Hussey on-stage opposite Vanessa Redgrave in a production of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.

She was 15 when she landed her controversial big break in Hollywood.

Her subsequent CV ranged from slasher films to playing Mary, the mother of Jesus, and from Agatha Christie mysteries to portraying Mother Teresa. In later life she became a voice actress and can be heard on several Star Wars video games.

She died on December 27, aged 73. — Agencies