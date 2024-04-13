Bravery live and in the studio

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Rayner hails from a small city not far from Melbourne but she’d always dreamed of moving to Aotearoa. Some years ago she travelled around the country to try to find the perfect place, before settling in Dunedin.
"The music scene here is so eclectic and talented," Rayner says. "People are creative and fun. The whole area is breathtakingly beautiful and the city itself is excellent. So many cities these days are just shopping malls joined together, which is very uninspiring. There’s a lot of interesting bands here, too."
She offers a long list of favourites; The Allophones, Pretty Trippy, George Street Normal, Before The Snooze, Death And The Maiden, Pesk, Saurian, E-Kare, Fray and Coin Laundry.
"I was so captivated by the energy and power that I decided on the spot to start a band. I roped a few other kids in primary school into bashing instruments in my lounge room. Fortunately, my parents encouraged us, they loved music and they knew we’d get better.
"By the time I was 13 I had a full rock band and we were playing pubs every weekend. I loved the energy! It was both cathartic and creative and you got fed! Today, it’s similar, but the overwhelming feeling for me at shows is euphoria. I get completely involved in the mood of each song. At first I played bass and then I moved into production using computer programs. My favourite thing is to find a sound and create a song around it."
Rayner has been in a host of well-known Australian bands including Soulscraper, The Crystalline Effect and Human Confusion and has played in the US , UK, Germany, Poland, Japan, the Czech Republic and Canada, among other places.
"The Crystalline Effect released three albums, one double album and a few EPs. Half our music was beautiful down-tempo electronica and half was beat-driven dark dance music."
She describes Robots in Love’s sound as "dark electro-pop".
The band is Rayner on vocals, synthesizer and guitar, Alex Burchell on drums, Tony Lumsden on bass and Brett Lemmon on lead guitar.
NEW SINGLE
Unbreakable is the new single from Robots in Love, available on Spotify or Bandcamp. Rayner says it’s about how she tries to make herself and the rest of her band feel as they’re walking on to the stage. It’s about being in the place where you feel at your strongest, and connecting with other people to increase that strength, she says. The song was written by Rayner, Burchell, Lumsden, Luke Anlezark and Graeme Jack and mastered by Burchell. The video was filmed by Stephen Hillman and edited by Rayner.
CHILLS REMIXED
Now, almost 40 years later, we can finally listen to Brave Words in its full glory, thanks to US/UK-based Fire Records, which has recently re-released the full album (plus extras) with new mixes and mastering. It contains many of the band’s favourite tracks from their live set, including Wet Blanket, The Oncoming Day and Night of Chill Blue.
PLAYING TONIGHT
Auckland band Shady Brain Farm shares the stage with Dunedin surf-rockers Shakes & The Trouble Makers at the Dunedin Musos Club tonight.
Shakes & the Trouble Makers have an EP of their own in the works, recorded with local music studio producer Tom Bell at Chicks Hotel, planned for release soon.
The band has been gigging locally for seven years, earning a reputation for its grooving originals and old school covers. The band features longtime surfer and musician Chris Prendergast Shakes on guitar and vocals, Pottley Mostly on bass, David Prendergast on lead guitar and Alan Metcalfe on drums.
The gig
Shakes & The Trouble Makers and Shady Brain Farm, Dunedin Musicians Club, Broadway, 8.30pm.