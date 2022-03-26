Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies

Taylor Hawkins at the One Love Malibu Festival in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for US rock band the Foo Fighters, has died.

A statement on the band's Twitter account posted at 4pm today, announced they were "devastated" by the 50-year-old's death.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

No cause of death of given in the statement.

One of the most successful bands of the past 30 years, the Foo Fighters are led by singer Dave Grohl who formed the band in 1994 after the break up of the band Nirvana.

Grohl had been the drummer for Nirvana.

The Foo Fighters are scheduled to tour New Zealand later this year. They are set to play Wellington Regional Stadium on December 15 and Auckland's Western Springs on December 17.

Variety magazine reported that the band had been preparing to perform in Bogota, Colombia at the time of his death.