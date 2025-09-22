Charlie Kirk becomes MAGA martyr at politically charged memorial

US President Donald Trump comforts Erika Kirk during a memorial for her slain husband Charlie Kirk in Arizona. Photo: Reuters

Some called Charlie Kirk a modern martyr. Others said his death was a pivotal moment for the US.

The potent blend of politics and religion that captivated the Sunday afternoon memorial service for the slain conservative activist left little doubt that Kirk's death had elevated him to iconic status for the American right.

The event at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix drew some of the most powerful political and religious voices in the country, led by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Kirk's widow Erika and many others. Its size, intensity and patriotic pageantry eclipsed many of Trump's own campaign rallies last year.

But the impact of Kirk's assassination as he spoke on a Utah college campus on September 10 may have been most vividly demonstrated by the more than 63,000 regular people who filled the stadium to capacity to honor and mourn him. Many had driven or flown thousands of miles to be there.

Cindy Warford, 62, said she and her 13- and 15-year-old granddaughters listened regularly to Kirk, who hosted a podcast and spoke on college campuses. The girls have been hit particularly hard by his death, she said.

"I really feel this is this generation's Martin Luther King or JFK or even 9/11 - that we lived through," she said. "This has hit them really hard, because Charlie was talking to them."

Warford was referring to the assassination of Democratic President John F. Kennedy in 1963, the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr in 1968 and the attacks on US targets in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.

PIVOTAL MOMENT FOR US CONSERVATIVES

The melding of religiosity and speechifying at the memorial reinforced the perception that Kirk's shooting death was a galvanizing moment for US conservatives.

Rob Hartz, a business analyst from Arizona in his 50s, described Kirk as inspirational and a martyr for conservative values.

Kirk, 31, ran Turning Point USA, a youth voter turnout organization for Republicans. He was well known among college students and conservative activists. But the turnout on Sunday showed he became a far bigger figure for the right in death than in life.

Most on the US left, while decrying Kirk's murder, do not see him as a martyr. They view him as a polarizing figure, as he divided public opinion with remarks about Black Americans, LGBTQ communities, Muslims and immigrants.

Many of the early speakers on Sunday compared the service to a religious revival event, which are known for passionate preaching and intense crowd reactions. Biblical scripture was placed on seats, and Christian-themed music frequently played.

Throngs of people, most Trump supporters and wearing a combination of red, white and blue as organizers had requested, began queuing in the pre-dawn hours.

When they entered the stadium, they saw two giant electronic screens - 45 feet wide by 26 feet high - showing an image of Kirk kissing his wife, Erika. Flanking those screens were two American flags, each 20 feet by 30 feet.

KIRK DIED FOR FREEDOM, MANY IN AUDIENCE SAY

For several hours before politicians took the stage, the crowd sang and swayed along to bands playing a message of Christian faith, and they prayed for Kirk and America.

In the corridors of the stadium, framed pictures of Kirk and his widow sat on pedestals. Kirk merchandise was for sale, including red baseball caps - an homage to Trump's signature MAGA head gear - with simply KIRK emblazoned on them.

A 22-year-old technical college student has been charged with Kirk's killing. Investigators say he told his romantic partner in text messages that he had killed Kirk because he had "enough of his hate."

Juan Rivera, a 25-year-old self-employed social media content creator who voted for Trump in last year's election, lined up early this morning but returned to his hotel room without entering the stadium. He said he was concerned about security at the event and worried that making Kirk out to be a martyr could have unintended consequences.

"Elevating an assassinated activist to this status can be used to justify or even encourage further violence," Rivera said.

That concern appeared to be an outlier. Many of those who spoke to Reuters at the event said Kirk had died for the cause of religious and political freedom.

"Charlie was a martyr for his beliefs. The movement that Charlie created was always meant to outlive him, but no one expected it to be this soon," said Adam Pennings, 25, who had flown in from Dallas, Texas and lined up at 5 a.m. to attend Kirk's memorial.