Iran, Russia and the NZ insurer that kept their sanctioned oil flowing

Last Christmas, the tanker Yug cruised out of the Chinese port of Qingdao after offloading 2 million barrels of sanctioned Iranian oil. Near the Arctic, a vessel carrying Russian crude churned through icy seas, bound for India. Six thousand miles away, a third ship unloaded its cargo of Iranian oil off the coast of Malaysia.

The three tankers had different owners, different operators and different clients. But they shared one thing: a small insurer headquartered in New Zealand, backstopped by some of the world's biggest reinsurance firms.

The company, Maritime Mutual, is run by 75-year-old Briton Paul Rankin and family members. For more than two decades, it has insured everything from tugboats to ferries and cargo ships.

Maritime Mutual has also helped in the trade of tens of billions of dollars of Iranian and Russian oil by providing vessels skirting Western sanctions with the insurance they need to enter ports, according to a Reuters review of thousands of shipping and insurance records, hundreds of oil trades and sanctions designations, and interviews with more than two dozen people with knowledge of the company.

Many of those vessels belong to what's known in shipping as the shadow fleet – the tankers that transport sanctioned cargoes from countries such as Iran, Russia and Venezuela, concealing their trade with fake locations, documents and names.

Maritime Mutual's insurance coverage has played a crucial role in helping this dark fleet – as it’s also known – to operate despite sanctions designed to prevent Iran from raising money for anti-Western militias in the Middle East and to drain Russia’s war chest for the conflict in Ukraine.

Reuters reporting reveals that the company, whose main business Maritime Mutual Insurance Association (MMIA) is based in a dark grey office building in Auckland, has insured at some point almost one in six of the shadow fleet tankers that have been sanctioned by Western governments, such as the United States, European Union and Britain.

That makes it one of the "big power players" in the industry, said David Tannenbaum, director of sanctions consultancy Blackstone Compliance Services and a former US Treasury sanctions specialist, commenting on Reuters' findings. "The numbers are larger than a lot of the dark fleet actors we follow that are majors in their business."

Reuters and shipping publication Lloyd's List have previously reported that Maritime Mutual covered a handful of tankers that have evaded sanctions, and disclosed some details of its ownership and corporate structure. This report is the first to document the scale of the shadow fleet's use of Maritime Mutual and the major Western companies that support the firm by providing the reinsurance it needs to help cover potentially huge payouts.

New Zealand – working with partners including Australia, Britain and the United States – is investigating Maritime Mutual over their concerns it may have enabled the violation of sanctions and failed to meet its obligations to deter money laundering and terrorism financing, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The investigation hasn't been previously reported.

In a statement to Reuters, Maritime Mutual said it "categorically denies" engaging in conduct that breached any applicable international sanctions. It said it maintains a "zero-tolerance policy" on sanction breaches and operates under "rigorous compliance standards designed to ensure full adherence to all applicable laws and regulations".

Maritime Mutual did not comment on the New Zealand investigation. Rankin, the company's founder, and his family also didn't respond to requests for comment.

POLICE SEARCH MARITIME MUTUAL OFFICES

As part of their investigation into alleged breaches of Russian sanctions, police in New Zealand searched Maritime Mutual premises on October 16, a second person with knowledge of the investigation said.

The person said officers from the financial crime group seized documents and records during searches at Maritime Mutual offices in Auckland and Christchurch and a residence in Auckland. Police questioned three people but no criminal charges have been filed yet, they said.

Reuters was unable to determine the identity of the three people. Maritime Mutual confirmed police entered its Auckland office on October 16.

In an October 21 statement to Reuters, Maritime Mutual's New Zealand branch said its board of directors had the day before resolved not to provide cover for any vessel identified by shipping intelligence providers Windward and Lloyd's List as being in the shadow fleet, nor for any vessel carrying Russian oil or refined petroleum products.

It said all MMIA's activities have been in compliance with sanctions and that it had taken the decision due to the disproportionate amount of management and compliance time associated with tankers.

Providing services such as insurance to a ship on Western blacklists violates sanctions. Many Western governments also forbid providing services that enable the transport and sale of any banned Russian and Iranian oil products, even if the vessel itself has not been sanctioned.

Reuters did not reach any independent conclusions about the legality of Maritime Mutual's activities.

Maritime Mutual earlier told Reuters it has a detailed onboarding and due diligence procedure to screen ship owners, ultimate beneficial owners and vessels before issuing insurance. Its contract terms, it added, call for immediately cancelling coverage for any ship or owner deemed to have violated sanctions.

Reuters was unable to contact the owner of the Yug, formerly known as the Mur, and its operator did not respond to emailed questions. Government officials in Russia and Iran did not reply to requests for comment about Maritime Mutual. Russia has said Western sanctions are illegal and President Vladimir Putin has touted Moscow's success in circumventing them.

The Reuters examination of Maritime Mutual doesn't provide a complete picture of the company's operations. The news agency wasn't able to identify all of the hundreds of tankers it says it covers.

Unlike most competitors, Maritime Mutual does not offer a way for the public to check if a tanker has its cover. Nor does it share that information with major shipping data providers such as S&P Global Market Intelligence and Lloyd's List Intelligence.

Maritime Mutual did not comment on why it doesn't list the vessels it insures or share information with data providers.

Reuters also couldn't determine which customers Maritime Mutual may have dropped after deeming they'd violated sanctions. It declined to provide a full list of vessels for which cover was terminated.

DEAD IN THE WATER WITHOUT INSURANCE

Maritime Mutual's main insurance offering - so-called protection and indemnity insurance - does not cover the physical vessel or its cargo. It insures the ship and its owner in the event of harm accidentally caused to people, property or the environment.

While P&I coverage for smaller tankers can cost tens of thousands of dollars a year, industry sources say it can exceed $200,000 for very large, old vessels, depending on factors such as the ship's age, size and owner.

Tannenbaum said P&I insurance is crucial for shadow fleet vessels to operate. "Without that they're dead in the water," he said. "Even Iranian and Russian ports aren't going to allow an uninsured vessel within their waters."

Reuters first found shipping documents showing Maritime Mutual had insured tankers carrying sanctioned oil during an investigation into how Iran moves crude around the world, published in January.

A full roster of its clients isn't available. But Reuters compiled a list of 231 tankers that Maritime Mutual has covered since 2018 using a variety of sources: emails from Iranian oil traders detailing their insurers, leaked by hackers; Russian port and customs data; shipping databases; company documents; and industry players. Reuters shared the list with the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), a think-tank in Helsinki that tracks the energy sector.

Of those 231 vessels, CREA determined that 130 had carried Iranian or Russian energy products after sanctions were imposed on Tehran in November 2018 and Moscow in December 2022.

Using commercial databases of individual oil trades and historic crude prices, CREA calculated vessels insured by Maritime Mutual had shipped at least $18.2 billion of Iranian oil and energy products and $16.7 billion of Russian energy products since the sanctions came into force.

Often, 30 or more tankers covered by Maritime Mutual were moving Iranian and Russian energy products on a given day. On April 1, 2024, there were 41. Reuters replicated CREA's calculations by running them through the same databases.

Maritime Mutual did not comment on CREA's figures. In its statement, the insurer said it obtains attestations to ensure vessels carrying Russian oil are compliant with Western sanctions.

"There is no cover for any ship which operates otherwise than in full compliance with all applicable sanctions regimes or which otherwise exposes MMIA to sanctions risk," it told Reuters, "including those vessels named in your enquiry, as well as any vessel carrying Iranian oil."

Maritime Mutual did not respond to requests to share copies of the attestations. The company told Reuters on October 15 that it now includes a specific sanctions warranty in all its insurance quotes requiring clients to ensure vessels operate "in full compliance with applicable sanctions regimes".

Reuters found such language in a ship's insurance certificate from March 2025 but not in similar documents for different vessels in 2022, 2023 and January 2024.

BLACKLISTED BY THE WEST

Maritime Mutual insures about 6,000 ships, the company told Reuters in April. Tankers – vessels designed to carry liquid cargoes such as crude oil – accounted for roughly 8% of that total, the company said. That's about 480 tankers.

Many of the vessels Maritime Mutual has covered are now sanctioned, the Reuters review found.

The United States, European Union and others had sanctioned 621 shadow fleet tankers as of July 31, according to Pole Star Global, a maritime data and intelligence company.

Using Lloyd's List Intelligence Seasearcher and official sanctions databases, Reuters identified 97 tankers under sanctions that have had Maritime Mutual cover, including 48 that were carrying its insurance on the day they were blacklisted by at least one Western government. Reuters was unable to determine whether the remaining tankers were covered by the company when they were blacklisted.

Asked to comment on the findings, Maritime Mutual said it had cancelled coverage for 92 vessels since 2022 because they had been sanctioned.

Reuters was unable to verify this figure as Maritime Mutual declined to provide a full list of the tankers it had insured.

In one instance, Washington sanctioned the tanker Fenghuang, owned by a Hong Kong company, on February 24, 2025. Exactly a week later, after reaching the eastern Russian port of Nakhodka, the ship formerly known as the Phoenix I declared that it had Maritime Mutual cover, the data showed.

Maritime Mutual said it started insuring the Fenghuang on February 14, 2025, and cancelled the coverage 10 days later when the tanker was sanctioned.

As is standard for marine insurers, Maritime Mutual policies contain a sanctions clause, saying it will not cover claims or members if they put the insurer at risk of sanctions violations, according to its rule book.

In its statement to Reuters, Maritime Mutual said insurance coverage is automatically cancelled if a ship is deemed to have been sanctioned.

Reuters also found that 126 companies targeted by sanctions – either directly or via affiliates – have owned or operated tankers covered by Maritime Mutual at some point. For 61 of them, sanctions hit while Maritime Mutual was covering at least one of their vessels.

In total, Reuters found that seven tankers declared having Maritime Mutual insurance after the ships were blacklisted, according to Russian port data.

One of these, the Sunsea, formerly known as the Chembulk Tortola, reported having a Maritime Mutual insurance policy that began months after it was sanctioned, according to Russian port data and Reuters reporting.

Maritime Mutual said it started covering the Sunsea in May 2023, more than two months after it was sanctioned by Washington, due to an administrative error. It said it cancelled the policy when this was discovered a month later.

Reuters was either unable to reach the owners and operators of the Sunsea or the Fenghuang, also formerly known as the Minerva Zenia, or they did not respond to emailed questions.

As Maritime Mutual declined to provide details of the tankers it has insured, Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of every Maritime Mutual policy it found. Many of the policies for the 231 tankers identified by Reuters had lapsed and thus couldn't be checked, as official shipping registry databases didn't provide access to expired policies.

However, the news agency was able to check the validity of seven tankers' documents, issued by shipping registries, that confirmed Maritime Mutual as the provider of the vessels' insurance coverage. All were authentic, according to the registries' official databases.

Western sanctions do not prohibit involvement in exporting Russian oil, provided it's sold below a price cap. Set at $60 a barrel in 2022, the cap was lowered to $47.60 by most Western governments in September. The cap is designed to limit Russia's Ukraine war chest while ensuring a reliable supply of Russian oil to prevent a surge in global energy prices.

Reuters couldn't definitively establish whether the cap had been breached for each Russian cargo shipped by tankers covered by Maritime Mutual. However, 30 tankers sanctioned for carrying Russian cargoes priced above the cap had Maritime Mutual cover on the day they were blacklisted, documents and government databases showed.

"Any vessel that is carrying Russian oil is carefully assessed and necessary attestations obtained to ensure that it is in compliance with the G7 oil price cap," Maritime Mutual told Reuters, prior to its October 21 statement that it will no longer cover ships carrying Russian oil products.

The guidance on the Russian price cap requires insurers to get attestations from the parties to each oil trade, stating they have complied.

Ensuring that clients comply with sanctions rules is a challenge, industry insiders say. "You're relying on their word, and it's really difficult for underwriters who aren't involved directly in the trade and have no knowledge of the actual contract price," said Neil Roberts, chair of the International Union of Marine Insurance’s Policy Forum.

Checks can require companies to employ teams "to constantly monitor every single one of the several thousand ships that we have," said a senior manager at a major insurance broker.

Vessels covered by Maritime Mutual carrying Iranian or Russian oil have frequently tried to hide their movements, according to Global Fishing Watch, a non-profit organisation that monitors human activity at sea.

It identified 274 instances between 2021 and mid-2025 when ships insured by Maritime Mutual turned off the automatic identification system (AIS) that signals their location, or manipulated it to send fake tracking data – common tactics known as spoofing, used by crews camouflaging their activities. Maritime Mutual had no comment on the Global Fishing Watch analysis.

"It does seem surprising to me that a company from a country cooperating with US and European sanctions is insuring so many vessels that are spoofing their positions," said Bjorn Bergman, a Global Fishing Watch analyst.

The U.N.'s International Maritime Organization requires large vessels on international voyages to use AIS, with some exceptions for safety. Enforcement, though, is down to the individual countries that register ships, Bergman said.

SANCTIONS RISK FOR REINSURERS

Like other protection and indemnity insurers, Maritime Mutual spreads the risk of high payouts from accidents through reinsurance, a system under which insurance companies pay a portion of their profits to other insurers in exchange for help covering any claims.

Reinsurers are subject to sanctions compliance, according to guidance published by many Western governments. Maritime Mutual's reinsurers could face enforcement measures if its P&I policies covered ships that violated sanctions, said Waleed Tahirkheli, managing partner at Eldwick Law, a firm in London that specialises in sanctions. So could brokers who help Maritime Mutual arrange reinsurance.

According to Maritime Mutual's website, it is reinsured by members of Lloyd's of London, one of the world's biggest insurance markets, with more than 50 member underwriters.

Lloyd's members who have reinsured Maritime Mutual include the world's biggest reinsurer, Germany's Munich Re Group, German peer Hannover Re, and Britain's MS Amlin and Atrium, according to people familiar with the reinsurance market.

Major British-American insurance company Aon AON.N and America's Lockton have acted as Maritime Mutual's brokers, a person with direct knowledge of the business told Reuters.

Atrium confirmed it reinsures Maritime Mutual. Broker Aon also said the company is a client. MS Amlin said it had reinsured Maritime Mutual but ended the relationship, without providing details.

Hannover Re declined to comment on individual clients. It said it is committed to complying with applicable international sanctions and has clauses in its contracts which prevent coverage for any sanctioned entities.

Arabella Ramage, legal and regulatory director at Lloyd's Market Association, declined to comment when asked about Maritime Mutual's reinsurance through Lloyd's. She said it does not regulate reinsurance groups or have access to their contracts or their sanctions screening systems.

Lloyd's of London and Munich Re declined to comment. Lockton said it takes its sanctions compliance obligations very seriously but could not comment on specific clients.

WOOING IRAN

Rankin, a veteran of marine insurance, established Maritime Mutual's headquarters in Auckland in 2004. The next year, Maritime Mutual was accused by Japan of insuring North Korean ships, according to a leaked US diplomatic cable.

Rankin told a New Zealand official in 2006 that it no longer insured North Korean vessels, according to a subsequent cable. Both cables were published by WikiLeaks. Maritime Mutual did not comment on the contents of the US cables.

North Korea's mission to the United Nations in New York did not respond to a request for comment. Japan's transport ministry said it has not taken any special measures against the company.

The Maritime Mutual group is a family affair. Staff include two of Rankin's daughters, Claire and Sarah, and a son-in-law, Steven Joyce, according to the company website, LinkedIn and social media profiles. Rankin, his wife Agnes, Claire and Joyce are all directors of Maritime Management Administration Services, a company in Guernsey registered in British company filings as a director of British affiliate Maritime Pacific Insurance Services.

None of the Rankin family members responded to requests for comment.

Most of Maritime Mutual's early business came from insuring older ships and smaller fleets at lower premiums than large P&I providers, which are typically known as "clubs" in the industry, according to six people with knowledge of the company.

Since then, its focus has shifted. Eight shipping industry sources familiar with Maritime Mutual said it has been placing a chunk of its business with the shadow fleet.

Maritime Mutual has two affiliated companies in Dubai: MME Services and Maritime Reinsurance. The company does much of its shadow fleet work there, three people said. Emirati authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2016, two years before US President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran, Maritime Mutual – dubbed the "New Zealand P&I club" by some customers – was wooing Iranian business.

A Maritime Mutual slideshow from that year on the website of Iranian shipping firm Shiraz Marine touted the insurer's New Zealand headquarters and decades of experience.

Maritime Mutual gave Shiraz Marine "the authority to promote the Association's interests in the Islamic Republic of Iran and introduce Members to be insured", with effect from January 23, 2017, according to a letter on Shiraz Marine's website bearing the Maritime Mutual logo and Rankin's signature.

Shiraz Marine did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Trump reimposed US sanctions on Iranian oil shipments in November 2018. As Western countries tried to choke off oil exports from Iran and then later Russia, Maritime Mutual's revenues soared.

In the 11 years through 2018, its insurance sales rose 9.5% a year on average to reach $14.2 million, according to New Zealand company filings. From 2019, following the US imposition of sanctions on Iran, its revenue soared 41% a year on average to hit $108.5 million last year.

Revenue growth peaked at 60% in 2023, the first full year after Russian sanctions were imposed. Iran's oil exports also surged to $42 billion that year, close to the levels before sanctions took effect, according to US Energy Information Administration estimates.

On September 30, 2023 Iranian shipping company Shiraz Marine posted in Farsi on its Instagram page that it was the "official representative of the New Zealand P&I club (MMI) in Iran".

In response to Reuters questions, Maritime Mutual strenuously denied it had actively sought any shadow fleet business. It said a significant driver behind its revenue growth from 2019 was the substantial increase in the number of large ships it covered after its reinsurers lifted restrictions on the size of vessels it could insure.

Reuters was unable to identify any instances of Maritime Mutual paying out on an insurance claim to any sanctioned vessels or their owners, or for any vessels that had carried Russian or Iranian energy products.

NEW ZEALAND LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION

For two decades, Maritime Mutual remained out of the purview of New Zealand's insurance regulators because it is not licensed to sell insurance in the country, or to any entities based there.

But on October 8, 2024, an email landed with New Zealand's central bank governor from a member of the country's maritime industry. It asked the regulator to investigate Maritime Mutual because the insurer was using its location in New Zealand "to give the company the facade of respectability", according to the email.

The bank replied a day later: "Acknowledging receipt. The team here will keep you updated."

Reuters was shown the exchange on condition it would not reveal who sent the email.

The central bank and other agencies are now investigating Maritime Mutual over concerns it may have enabled the violation of sanctions, failed to take appropriate measures to guard against terrorism financing and misrepresented itself as a regulated insurer in New Zealand, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation told Reuters.

Maritime Mutual did not comment on the investigation or the concerns of the authorities.

New Zealand joined the Western coalition enforcing the Russian price cap in February 2024. While New Zealand does not target Iranian oil specifically, it reimposed sanctions on Tehran this month which require anyone dealing with Iran, including the oil sector, to exercise vigilance.

A spokesperson for New Zealand's foreign minister said it would not share details of alleged non-compliance with Russian sanctions, but it confirmed agencies were engaging with Maritime Mutual on "regulatory matters".

The foreign ministry said it expects "compliance from all New Zealand individuals, businesses, and organisations, regardless of their location or the services they provide". A spokesperson for the central bank declined to comment on its enforcement activities.

Investigators in New Zealand are working with other international partners, including Australia, Britain and the United States, according to the person with direct knowledge of the investigation.

The US Treasury, as well as its Office of Foreign Assets Control, the agency responsible for enforcing economic and trade sanctions against Iran and Russia, did not respond to requests for comment. The US Department of Justice and the European Union declined to comment. Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was aware of concerns around Maritime Mutual but would not comment on sanctions compliance matters.

Britain's Treasury did not respond when asked if it was investigating Maritime Mutual. The Treasury denied a freedom of information request from Reuters about Maritime Mutual's compliance with UK sanctions on Iran and Russia.

It said releasing the information would have a direct prejudicial impact on Britain's relationships with members of the coalition enforcing the Russian price cap and other states. It acknowledged that disclosure might provide context on the extent to which Russian and Iranian sanctions are being evaded.

"However, in favour of withholding the information, we consider that release of the information would aid a criminal intent on circumvention or evasion," Britain's Treasury said.

It did not respond to requests for further clarification.