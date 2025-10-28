Missing Christchurch teen found

Photo: Supplied/Police

A missing 14-year-old Christchurch girl has been found safe and well, police say.

In a statement on Monday, police said Madison was last seen at her Bryndwr home on Friday, October 24.

"Her family are deeply concerned for her welfare and would like to see her safely home," the statement said.

However, she has now been located.

"Police would like to thank all those who contacted us following our appeal for information."