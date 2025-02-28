Full house for tribute to beloved singer

Jonathan Lemalu. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Jonathan Lemalu’s concert Honouring Honor was predestined to be a triumph.

The combination of one of Dunedin’s most dearly loved sons, in concert with one of New Zealand’s consummate pianists, paying tribute to one of the city’s recently departed dearly loved daughters, attracted a full house in the Glenroy Auditorium on Wednesday.

With no printed programme, bass Jonathan Lemalu introduced his song selections, highlighting the circumstances and context of each song choice.

His reminiscences were accompanied by photographs of Honor, and of Lemalu’s performances, which were successfully projected on a large screen on the stage.

Lemalu has an ease of delivery when speaking, with an acute sense of comic timing and excellent diction. These characteristics were also very apparent in his singing.

In wide-ranging repertoire, which included two songs by Faure, three songs by Finzi, two arias from Mozart’s opera Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail, which have become Jonathan’s signature pieces, John Drummond’s I Am a Bass and several 20th century English and American art songs, Lemalu revealed a depth of interpretation through a range of facial expressions and vocal colours, simple stage movements and excellent diction.

Lemalu’s interpretation of Finzi’s O Mistress Mine brought Shakespeare’s whimsical text to magical life. The ecclesiastical calm achieved in Copland’s At the River was spellbinding, with the audience listening in hushed admiration.

Lemalu paid great tribute to pianist Terence Dennis, saying they had performed together frequently both nationally and internationally.

Dennis was, at all times, impeccable in his attention to pianistic details and support of the singer.

Lemalu was fulsome in his praise of all that Dunedin had given him before he left for overseas study.

Highlights from a lengthy list were his winning the ODT Aria, performances with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra, Opera Otago and the many performance opportunities with the University of Otago’s music department.

Honor McKellar was indeed a jewel in Dunedin’s crown, and Lemalu’s wish to provide a lasting legacy of her influence on this city is to be applauded and supported.

Honouring Honor

Glenroy Auditorium

Wednesday, February 26

— Judy Bellingham