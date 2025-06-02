Smooth act by veteran performers

The New Zealand Highwaymen, (from left) Frankie Stevens, Dennis Marsh, Gray Bartlett and Brendan Dugan. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The audience in the old Mayfair Theatre on a cold Sunday was warmed by classic country ballads performed by classic New Zealand band the New Zealand Highwaymen.

The Mayfair concert was the close of a nationwide tour celebrating some 50 years since the 1980s New Zealand TV showhosted by Ray Columbus.

Guitarist Gray Bartlett tells us he is 82, vocalists Dennis Marsh and Frankie Stevens, who has slipped into Eddie Low’s shoes, and bass guitarist Brendan Dugan have attained their mid-70s in fine fettle.

These best of friends are completely at home on the stage and have each had successful solo careers.

None of them have lost the shine on their performance technique.

While steel guitarist Bill Bassett and the unnamed band keyboardist remained coy about their venerability, all are sturdy reminders that age alone does not limit a musician.

The act is as smooth as ever, voices remain steady and rich, instrumental work retains all its slick cohesion.

Delivery is delightfully understated.

Their repertoire covers from Johnny Cash and Sting (the ovation-winning) Fields of Gold, to such golden oldies as Sleepwalk, Cavatina, Whakaaria Mai, Apache, Good Hearted Woman, Guitar Boogie, My Elusive Dream, Funny, Familiar Peculiar Feeling, and Country Road, to the perennially appropriate We’ll have a Māori Hangi Tonight and Try a Little Kindness.

Their joy of performing is catching. Stevens’ smile and voice beam out.

Dugan’s asides hit their mark.

The jokes are good and well timed.

True to their grounding in country hall gigs, they delivered a good, refreshingly wholesome show devoid of warm-up band, any significant hype to control the audience and any distracting light show but had the audience swaying in their seats and happily singing along.

A shout-out to Scotty on the lights and manager Ellie Cook.